Darksiders Genesis Release Date Revealed

The new Darksiders video game, Darksiders Genesis, has officially revealed its release date on a variety of platforms. The game, which stars the previously unrevealed Fourth Horseman, Strife, is set to release for PC this year and console the next. That makes sense given that it looks like an action-adventure role-playing game in the vein of Diablo or Torchlight, which typically call the PC home first and foremost.

Specifically, the game is set to release for PC via Steam and Google Stadia on December 5th. It will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 14, 2020. Darksiders Genesis, which was announced back at E3 2019 earlier this year, is actually set before the events of the original Darksiders video game.

As previously mentioned, the game includes a two-player co-op mode where folks can play as Strife or War, the original Horseman in the franchise. When solo, folks can swap between the two — and it sounds like they will need to in order to take on certain challenges. A newly released cinematic trailer, which also serves as the release date announcement, sets the tone for the game somewhere between Destiny and Borderlands. You can check it out below:

Here’s how the game’s official website describes Darksiders Genesis:

“From the dawn of creation, the council has maintained the Balance across existence. Carrying out their orders are the Horsemen, Nephilim (powerful beings spawned from the unnatural union of angels and demons) who have pledged themselves to the Council and been granted immense power.

“However, this power came at a tragic cost: the Horsemen were ordered to use their newfound strength to wipe out the rest of their kind. What followed was a bloody battle on Eden where the Horsemen, obeying the will of the Council, annihilated the Nephilim.”

You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.