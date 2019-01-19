‘Darksiders’ Could Be Coming to Nintendo Switch, At Least According to This Hilarious Exchange

The Darksiders franchise, including the third entry into the series that recently released, has yet to make an appearance on Nintendo Switch but with all of the surprise port announcements this past year, anything is possible. Though THQ Nordic didn’t explicitly say that this particular narrative would be making its way over onto the hybrid platform, they didn’t exactly say it wouldn’t either.

It all started here:

A trip to the #NintendoSwitch perhaps — Jason JD Barna (@maximoXjd) January 18, 2019

Following the initial exchange, the game’s Twitter simply responded “Perhaps.” That’s not a hard no, and for some – that’s enough. But THQ Nordic stepped in and made it a little interesting, making it seem like there might be something to hide after all:

We did not start the Apocalypse early, nor did we prematurely talk about an upcoming game! — Darksiders (@darksiders) January 18, 2019

And that’s when it just got downright hilarious:

Shut up, you’re not my real dad. — Darksiders (@darksiders) January 18, 2019

Hilarity aside and despite the Twitter account apparently needing to get their “shit together,” we know a lot of people that would be happy if this port news became a reality. Despite the third installment surrounding Fury was met with a mixed reception, the overall franchise is highly beloved by the gaming community and the overall mechanics would work wonderfully with the Joy-Con technology.

We’d personally love to see War and the gang back together on the hybrid console, but for now – all we have is this Twitter squabble to tide us over.

What about you? Would you want to see the entire Darksiders franchise make its way over onto the Nintendo Switch? What other ports would you like to see make the jump over to the Big N’s hit console? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!