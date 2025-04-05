Pokemon TCG Knock Out Collection Gets Surprise Restock

These days, the Pokemon TCG hobby can be a tricky one due to stock shortages. But it looks like things might slowly be getting better, as Pokemon card restocks are becoming a bit more frequent. While Scarlet & Violet- Prismatic Evolutions is likely to stay hard to find despite pending restocks, some older sets are making surprise reappearances on shelves. Most recently, GameStop announced a restock of January’s Pokemon TCG – Knock Out Collection, which hits shelves in select stores today. It may not be a Scarlet & Violet set, but fans shouldn’t sleep on these restocks, because there are some pretty great pulls.

The most recent special Knock Out Collection was originally released in January 2025, just ahead of the Prismatic Evolutions hype. Because of that Eeveelution-eclipsed timing, many fans might have missed out on this initial release. These special sets come out around once per year and typically feature foil cards of rare Pokemon from recent main series games. They typically also include Pokemon TCG booster packs from around the time of release, as well as sticker sheets.

Some of the featured cards in this latest Pokemon TCG Restock

Before fans get too excited about getting ahold of 2025 Pokemon TCG releases, we should note that the Knock Out Collection restock looks to feature older sets. The most recent Knock Out Collection features foil cards of Chien-Pao or Alakazam, and neither of these Pokemon is mentioned in the GameStop restock listing. However, every single Knock Out Collection of Pokemon cards is currently sold out at the Pokemon Center, so this is still a rare opportunity to get ahold of these hard-to-find sets.

Pokemon TCG GameStop Knock Out Collection Restock Details

According to fan sightings at local GameStop locations and an official online listing, Knock Out Collection Pokemon TCG sets will return to GameStop locations today, April 5th. It looks like two different sets will be featured in the restock, as the listing mentions the Boltund, Eiscue, and Galarian Sirfetch’d Knockout Collection as well as the more Toxtricity, Duraludon, and Sandaconda set. Both of these Knock Out Collections come from the Galar era and were originally released in 2022. The included booster packs, therefore, will come from 2022 sets such as Astral Radiance and Brilliant Stars.

The two Knock Out Collections mentioned in GameStop’s listing

Despite being an older set restock, fans who have been longing to rip open some physical Pokemon card packs may want to take advantage of the latest GameStop restock. The sets are currently listed at just $12.99 each, and while that is above the original $9.99 MSRP for the sets, it’s not steep compared to many markups on Pokemon cards at the moment. It’s also less than what resellers on sites like Amazon and TCG Player are currently asking for the same sets.

Like other recent GameStop restocks of Pokemon TCG items, these cannot be purchased online. Instead, fans will need to head to their local GameStop in person to see if they’ve got any Knock Out Collection sets on shelves. The listing site includes a link to search for a GameStop near you, so you can fairly easily find out where you’re headed for your next Pokemon card quest. For now, it doesn’t look like other retailers are restocking these sets, so GameStop will be your best bet if you’re looking for these.

Have you gotten a shot at opening some real, IRL Pokemon cards lately? Share your luck with us in the comments below!