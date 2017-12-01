Dataminers Find Even More Unused Bosses In Bloodborne

It’s funny how Bloodborne is just over a couple of years old, and people are just now discovering content that hasn’t been seen since it initially came out.

Last week, we ran a story that talked about the resurfacing of an old boss enemy in the game that hasn’t been seen since the game was demoed at a PlayStation event in December 2014. Apparently he can found somewhere within the outskirts of the game, where players haven’t really looked that much.

But there’s more to the game than that, as some dataminers have dug a little deeper into the coding and found all sorts of content that wasn’t used in the final game. Sanadsk recently posted a YouTube video that takes a closer look at said content.

You can see the video for yourself below, which features about eight munites of footage featuring non-playable characters and bosses that are within the data, but don’t actually pop up in the game.

Could be there a possibility that they are in there, like the previously discovered Flaming Undead Giant, but they’re lurking somewhere out of the usual exploration zone? That’s a possibility. But, for now, you can check out what characters weren’t used in the video.

Could we possibly see these characters return in a yet-unannounced Bloodborne sequel? That’s highly possible as well.

Bloodborne is currently available for PlayStation 4.