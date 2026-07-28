Crunchyroll’s Big Video Game Anime Adaptation Takes Closer Look at Its Lead

The world of anime has long drawn some of its inspiration from the video game world, with some major franchises leaping from consoles to the animated medium. Series like Persona, Pokémon, Castlevania, Devil May Cry, and too many other digital entries to count have become anime powerhouses. Luckily, this trend is only continuing to grow larger as more video games are finding anime series to expand on their universes. One of the biggest future examples is landing later this year, as Crunchyroll is preparing to welcome a From Software powerhouse to its roster as a new trailer has landed online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sekiro: No Defeat is based on From Software’s 2019 masterpiece, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. While the game producers might be best known for the likes of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne, Sekiro arrived as the most narratively driven entry in all of From’s library. For those who might need an introduction to the Wolf’s universe, the game’s story sees the protagonist attempting to rescue his young lord from kidnappers who have big plans for the country. The story brings in feudal ninja action while also injecting various supernatural monstrosities for the Wolf to strike down. You can check out the new trailer focusing on the sword-slashing protagonist below.

【Character Trailer】

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Anime

Title: SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT



Limited release for 3 weeks starting September 4 in Japan!



Crunchyroll will stream the anime this year.



✨More: https://t.co/lOHcsDIgxS pic.twitter.com/3WGYneXDfz — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 28, 2026

Sekiro’s Strange Release

QZilla

Sekiro: No Defeat has been confirmed to release this year on Crunchyroll, but the video game adaptation has yet to share the release date for its home release. Luckily, Japanese fans will have the chance to check out the series early, as the From Software series is hitting theaters beginning on September 4th. Unfortunately, this theatrical run isn’t confirmed for North America, so anime and video game enthusiasts alike are left to wonder when Sekiro’s anime arrival will hit the West.

As mentioned earlier, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the most narrative-driven story of any of From Software’s entries, as the Wolf’s journey had quite a bit of straightforward characterization within its run time. While Wolf can similarly return from the dead as many of his From cohorts, there is a major drawback to these resurrections. Sekiro introduces the concept of “Dragonrot,” which slowly infects non-playable characters whenever the Wolf dies in the game and is brought back. With the Sekiro anime on the way, it’s unfortunate that there was never a confirmed sequel to the video game, though this might eventually change.

Sekiro: No Defeat isn’t the only From Software entry that will hit the big screen. A live-action Elden Ring movie is in the works for a 2028 release, and Sony Pictures is planning to create an R-rated Bloodborne animated film as well. With the game studio also working on a new video game entry in The Duskbloods, From Software is certainly keeping busy.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!