Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Cheaper Than Ever on PS5 in New Sale

A new deal for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 has made the acclaimed RPG cheaper than ever before. Since launching back in 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 has gone on to be one of the most successful role-playing games in history. Not only did it garner hundreds of accolades, including a number of Game of the Year awards, but it has also sold a staggering 20 million copies. Now, for those who still haven’t picked up BG3 for themselves, a new deal is providing the perfect opportunity to finally do so.

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As of this moment, the PlayStation Store has marked Baldur’s Gate 3 down to $48.99. This represents a discount of a little over $20, or 30% off from the game’s normal price, which is typically $69.99. In addition, the Digital Deluxe DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen its price slashed by the same amount on PS5, and is now going for $7.34 rather than $10.49.

In case this sale doesn’t seem like a substantial one for Baldur’s Gate 3, well, you’d be wrong. This discount is now the lowest that BG3 has ever been sold for on PS5 via the PlayStation Store. The only deal in the game’s history that has been lower was on Steam, where it sold for $44.99 earlier this month. However, given that the price of Baldur’s Gate 3 is already cheaper on Steam than it is on the PlayStation Store, this current offer is technically the largest in the game’s history based on its percentage discount.

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Additionally, because Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t prominently sold in a physical capacity, sales like this on digital storefronts are essentially all that can be relied upon when it comes to getting the game for a bit less than normal. Without physical retailers pushing down the price of BG3 at their storefronts, the game is never going to sink to costs of $20 or less for a very, very long time, if ever. As a result, this ongoing sale is even better than one might initially think, even if BG3 still can’t be considered cheap at this price.

If you’re on the fence when it comes to deciding whether or not you’d like to purchase Baldur’s Gate 3 while it’s on sale, you still have a bit of time to make a decision. BG3 will remain at this price on the PS Store until the early morning hours of August 13th, at which point the marketplace’s ongoing “Summer Sale” will come to a close. While another sale for Baldur’s Gate 3 will then certainly happen on the PS Store in the future, there’s no telling when this next promotion could end up taking place.