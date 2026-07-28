Pokemon Pokopia’s First DLC Release Date Seemingly Confirmed for Next Week in New Leak

Pokemon fans and cozy gamers alike were delighted when a series of new expansions for Pokemon Pokopia were confirmed earlier this year. The Expansion Pass, which is available to purchase now, will add three waves of new content to the Pokemon life sim. It all starts with the underwater-themed Bubbly Basin DLC, which is slated for “August 2026.” Now, a leaked advertisement hints that the first expansion will arrive on August 5th.

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On July 28th, a new promotional video for the Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass emerged online. It included new details about the Bubbly Basin DLC, with an August 5th release date. The video has since been taken down, but multiple sources have already shared screenshots that seemingly confirm an August 5th release date. From the looks of it, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company weren’t quite ready to let that Skitty out of the bag. But unless something changes, we’ll likely be diving into the new DLC for Pokopia as early as next week.

New Pokemon Pokopia Leak Suggests August 5th Launch for First DLC

According to multiple posts from reliable insiders like Serebii, Pokemon Pokopia will get its first Expansion Pass content on August 5th. This information is based on a now-deleted video, which also included additional details about the upcoming Bubbly Basin DLC. Given that the video has since been taken down, we should take that August 5th date as unconfirmed until Nintendo and Game Freak officially announce it. However, with that date just over a week away, we’ll likely find out whether it’s accurate soon enough.

Bubbly Basin is the first of three planned expansions for Pokemon Pokopia. It is part of the Expansion Pass, which includes all three DLC. This first expansion will add a new underwater area, accessed with the move Dive. In addition to a new region to explore, the Bubbly Basin expansion will add new Pokemon for Ditto to befriend. Presumably, we’ll also create new underwater habitats to keep said Pokemon happy. The advertisement, which has since been removed, heavily featured Stunfisk, suggesting this will be one of the new Pokemon added to the game.

Serebii Update: Pokémon Pokopia's DLC Pack Bubbly Basin is due for release on August 5th 2026https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/E3lpd9Ba0p — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) July 28, 2026

Given that it has now been taken down, the commercial promoting the first Pokemon Pokopia expansion appears to have been revealed a bit earlier than planned. However, whether the August 5th date proves accurate or not, we should be getting the Bubbly Basin content soon enough. It has been previously confirmed for August 2026. So whether it’s actually ready to go next week or not, Ditto will have new friends to encounter in Pokopia soon enough.

Following Bubbly Basin, the Expansion Pass has two more DLC headed our way. The second will arrive later this year, with the third and final influx of new content planned for sometime in 2027. You can snag all of the expansions by ordering the Expansion Pass, available now for $34.99 via the Nintendo eShop. Pokemon Pokopia is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, so you’ll need the newest console to enjoy the base game and its upcoming expansions.

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