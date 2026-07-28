New Assassin’s Creed Hexe Report Narrows 2027 Release Window

A new report tied to the Assassin’s Creed franchise has narrowed the release window for the next entry in the series, currently only known as Codename Hexe. Back in 2022, Ubisoft first teased Hexe in a brief trailer that confirmed the game would be more rooted in horror than past installments. In the time since, Ubisoft hasn’t shown off anything new from Hexe, but it has verified that the game is still very much in the works. Now, with its release seemingly just on the horizon, one reputable insider has provided new insight into when it should launch.

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In a new post on social media, notable gaming insider Nate the Hate responded to a question about the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Hexe. Specifically, it was said that Hexe will release in the second half of 2027 at the absolute earliest. This suggests that the game is currently planned to launch at some point between July and December of 2027, with potential still looming for it to be pushed back into 2028. Based on past reports, Hexe was said to be internally planned to launch in June 2027, but it seems that this will no longer be the case.

Game won't launch until second half of 2027, at earliest. They don't need to rush a reveal/announcement. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) July 28, 2026

Currently, Ubisoft hasn’t provided even a broad release year for Assassin’s Creed Hexe. This lack of clarifty is almost certainly due to the fact that the publisher has been more focused on its ongoing support for Assassin’s Creed Shadows and the recent launch of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. With updates for Shadows now at their end and Black Flag Resynced out the door, however, this paves the way for news on Hexe to begin coming about more in the months ahead.

Until Ubisoft says anything new about Assassin’s Creed Hexe, the only thing we continue to know with certainty about the game is its setting. Hexe is going to take place during the European witch trials of the 1600s, hence its greater focus on horror. Past reports have indicated that the protagonist of AC Hexe could be a female character, which would be the first for the Assassin’s Creed series. While there have been female protagonists in the Assassin’s Creed franchise before, the mainline entries have either featured a co-protagonist or an optional main character that is male. As such, this choice with Hexe would make for quite the departure in the series.

Given that Assassin’s Creed Hexe is merely the codename for this entry, there’s also the chance that this title might not end up being the official one for the game. Hopefully, we’ll end up learning more on this front while getting a new trailer for Hexe at some point before 2026 comes to a close.