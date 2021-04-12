Days Gone Sequel Was Pitched With Co-Op and a Shared Universe

✖

Following a report from Bloomberg that indicated that a sequel to Days Gone had been pitched and passed on, former Days Gone game director Jeff Ross has seemingly about as open about the whole thing as he legally can be. As part of a recent livestream with David Jaffe, who is known for his work on the God of War series, Ross opened up even further and confirmed that part of a pitch for a sequel was a shared universe with co-op.

"We wanted co-op from the beginning [in Days Gone 1], but obviously you have to make concessions for what you’re not going to be able to do," said Ross at one point as transcribed by VGC. He went on to talk about how this would have been a secondary mode in the initial game or sequel, and would have been separate from the main narrative.

Thanks to everyone who attended the podcast with Jaffe. I wish I could have been more forthright with some questions. Just remember @jasonschreier is a journalist who takes his craft seriously. And he has the luxury of being able to be more honest than I’m allowed. https://t.co/MCbvItFwvs — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) April 11, 2021

"But then take this world that you’ve built, and all these assets and systems, and repurpose them for some sort of similarly themed multiplayer version of this universe," he continued. "So [it] would be with guys like Deacon trying to survive, building up a clubhouse or a crew. I think it would be fun to be in that world cooperatively and see what horde battles could be like."

When asked whether this sort of thing was something that could have been in a potential sequel, Ross responded that it was "one of the things that we had in our pitch, yeah. It was the idea of a shared universe with co-op play."

Days Gone is currently available for the PlayStation 4. As noted above, a sequel was reportedly pitched but is not in development. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the first-party PlayStation video game right here.

