Free ‘Days Gone’ Theme and Avatars Available Ahead of Launch

The release of Sony’s next big PlayStation 4 exclusive is just a few days away now with Days Gone scheduled to release on April 26th. Before the game releases though, PlayStation 4 users can go ahead and get some Days Gone on their consoles with a new avatar pack and dynamic theme. The game’s being featured in Sony’s “Countdown to Launch” program it runs ahead of every big game, and all you have to do to get the items is head to the PlayStation site and collect your prizes.

Some of Sony’s Countdown to Launch rewards task players with watching trailers, interviews, or other materials related to the game, but you don’t even have to do that for Days Gone. Just head to this site, sign into your PlayStation profile, and you’ll see the option to get a code for the Days Gone Broken Road dynamic theme and the avatar pack. A preview of the theme shown on the site has the game’s protagonist, Deacon, racing down the road on his back while being chased by what look to be infected wolves. The ground kicks up behind the bike’s tires and the menu’s icons have been replaced with patches like you’d find on a biker’s jacket, all of that seen in the preview video below from a YouTuber user by the name of RenkaWong.

There’s another Days Gone offer there, too, though it’s not nearly as guaranteed as getting the avatars and theme. Sony’s holding a sweepstakes where it’s giving away 20 Rager Bear plush figures that feature one of the game’s many enemies. Like the wolves that chase Deacon on his bike, other animals and people have also become infected and twisted by the epidemic that wiped out much of the world’s population, and we see the effects of that in enemies that aren’t quite as welcoming as the plush figure.

Days Gone is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 26th.

