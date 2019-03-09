‘Days Gone’ and ‘Syphon Filter’ are “Not That Different,” Says Director

Now that Days Gone has officially gone gold, the team at SIE Bend Studio is that much closer to being able to breathe a bit easier and celebrate the launch of their PlayStation 4 title. That said, creative director John Garvin believes the upcoming title is “not that different” from the studio’s 1999 hit Syphon Filter.

While speaking with Daily Star, Garvin touched on many topics regarding Days Gone, including how they wanted to ensure the upcoming game is a narrative-driven experience that players will be able to immerse themselves in for hours on end. However, when Daily Star mentioned how Days Gone seems to be different than anything the studio had ever done before, Garvin said, “I don’t think Days Gone is that different from Syphon Filter at all!”

“The key thing we wanted to do from the very beginning with Days Gone was create a narrative-driven experience, and what Bend Studio has always done is deliver third-person, character-driven experiences that [have] a focus on story,” Garvin continued.

We know that Days Gone is going to feature about six hours of cutscenes, so it is pretty easy to understand that the upcoming title will be a narrative-driven experience, which is what we’ve come to expect from SIE Bend Studio. After all, they are quite well known for the Syphon Filter series as well as Uncharted: Golden Abyss.

“Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Immerse yourself in vast and hostile environments, and explore their secrets. Search abandoned vehicles, houses, truck stops and towns as you scavenge for resources. But be careful — day and night cycles, along with dynamic weather systems, all affect gameplay and enemy behavior.

“Perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and play in every situation. Craft customized items using pieces and parts found in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more. Act wisely, as every choice can be the difference between life and death.”

Days Gone is set to arrive on April 26th exclusively for PlayStation 4. To see what else Garvin had to say, the full interview can be found right here.

What do you think about all of this? Are you hoping to see SIE Bend Studio jump back into the Syphon Filter series after the release of Days Gone? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

