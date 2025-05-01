Hollow Knight: Silksong Will Be Playable in 2025 but Not How You Expect

To say the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been excruciating would be an understatement, but fans will soon finally have an opportunity to play it. Or rather, those in Australia will. While no release has been set for the highly-anticipated indie Metroidvania, Team Cherry is holding a special event at the Melbourne Museum where Hollow Knight: Silksong will offer a public playable demo for the first time. As expected, fans have begun forming theories on how this relates to a release date while applying more clown makeup. The question is, will Silksong be released before or after the event at Australia’s Melbourne Museum?

Hollow Knight: Silksong will appear at the Melbourne Museum as part of a special video game exhibition called Game Worlds starting on September 18th. Not only this, it will be a centerpiece of the exhibit where a unique design shows off Hornet’s sprites for her movements and attacks.

hornet from hollow knight: silksong.

With the demo being held from September 18th, it offers fans two options. Either Hollow Knight: Silksong releases before this date, or it releases after. Fans only have a vague 2025 window, so both options are valid and there are convincing arguments for both.

It would make sense to have the demo predate the release. This would be further marketing for Hollow Knight: Silksong, not that it needs it, and offer various exclusive previews. There is no doubt the game will sell well regardless, so it likely depends on whether Team Cherry wraps development beforehand.

The second option would see Hollow Knight: Silksong released before September 18th and use this event as a way to give players a chance to experience the game. This would be most applicable to new players, as almost every Hollow Knight fan will buy the game regardless.

