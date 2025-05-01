LEGO Leak Reveals New Nintendo Sets

Fans of LEGO’s Nintendo sets are going to have a lot to celebrate in the month of August. Several new sets have leaked online ahead of an official announcement, based on the Super Mario and Animal Crossing franchises. The new Mario sets will feature designs inspired by games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, while the Animal Crossing designs continue to draw inspiration from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unfortunately, pricing has not been revealed for the sets just yet, but hopefully LEGO will have something to announce in the near future.

Out of the new Animal Crossing designs, Blathers’s Museum Collection might be the coolest. The set not only features the museum curator himself, but it even includes a LEGO build of a triceratops fossil. Another notable set is Wario & King Boo, as it marks the first time we’ve seen Wario recreated in LEGO form. For those that don’t own LEGO’s interactive Mario, there is a set that includes the figure alongside a Mario Kart with compatible sounds. Images of the new sets were shared on Bluesky by Wario64, and can be found in the post embedded below.

new LEGO Mario and Animal Crossing sets releasing in August — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T02:22:25.672Z

Since all of these images are clearly legitimate, it’s probably just a matter of time before we get some kind of official announcement, or before preorders open up on LEGO’s official website and other retailers like Amazon. Hopefully the company won’t keep fans waiting too long, as it seems there’s a lot to like here, and it would be nice to see some pricing.

Many of the LEGO sets unveiled today are aimed at Nintendo fans of all ages. However, those that prefer sets aimed at older collectors should have a lot to enjoy throughout 2025. Later this month, LEGO will be releasing a 1,972 piece Mario Kart set priced at $169.99. Unlike the other Mario Kart sets, this one seems to be less focused on play value, and more as a display item. In October, LEGO will also be releasing a set based on the original Game Boy. As of this writing, Nintendo and LEGO have only announced the set, and have not revealed the official design.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 coming in June, it will be interesting to see when LEGO starts to release sets based on games for the new system. The cow from Mario Kart World seems like a no-brainer, and the kind of set that a lot of fans would be excited to preorder. Donkey Kong Bananza would also seem to lend itself well to LEGO sets, given the cast of new villains and supporting characters we’ve already seen. For now, Nintendo fans will have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed in the coming months!

Are you planning to buy any of these new LEGO sets? What collaborations do you want to see in the future between LEGO and Nintendo? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!