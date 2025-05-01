Bethesda’s Latest Post Sparks Rumors About Next Remake

Bethesda Game Studios just recently shadow-dropped the Oblivion remaster from partner Virtuos, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t keeping their eyes out for more big news. With Bethesda keeping the remaster under wraps despite multiple leaks and rumors, many gamers believe anything is possible from the studio at this point. While many gamers have their eyes set on Elder Scrolls 6, some fans think a recent post from Bethesda Game Studios might suggest we’re getting a different Elder Scrolls entry next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

May 1st marks the anniversary of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. To celebrate the game’s 23rd birthday, @BethesdaStudios shared a celebratory message via X and other social media platforms. It’s a simple, straightforward post marking the occasion and celebrating Nerevar, the setting of Morrowind. But now that the Oblivion Remastered Khajit is out of the bag, gamers have their tin foil hats on about just about anything Bethesda shares when it comes to Elder Scrolls.

Today marks 23 years of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind!



Celebrating you Nerevar. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qdLDj3dhal — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 1, 2025

In the replies to this Morrowind post, reactions range from demands for a remake of this Elder Scrolls game to conspiracy theories that it’s already in progress. Though Todd Howard insists the Bethesda team is focused on Elder Scrolls 6, that doesn’t mean a remaster for Morrowind is entirely out of the question. Given that they tapped in a partner developer, Virtuos, for the Oblivion remaster, anyone could be out there working on a Morrowind remaster at this very moment. Though most fan comments are all in good fun, there’s genuine hope to see Morrowind as the next Elder Scrolls title to get some modern love.

Morrowind Fans Want to See It Get a Modern Remaster Next

Bethesda hasn’t confirmed any plans for additional remasters, and we don’t have any leaks or credible sources that suggest any more are coming. However, Oblivion Remastered shadow-dropped into some serious success, so fans certainly shouldn’t rule out more returns to older entries in the Elder Scrolls series. For many fans, Bethesda marking the anniversary of Morrowind so soon after the Oblivion remaster is basically confirmation we’ll one day see The Elder Scrolls 3 return to modern consoles. One fan sums it up best with the iconic Dark Brotherhood note, “We know.”

Along with this comment, other fans have thrown in their expectations for a timeline. “Looking forward to Morrowind Remastered ‘stealth launch’ this time next year,” says another fan. Others speculate that a nice round 25th anniversary remaster would make more sense, giving us a bit longer to wait to revisit Morrowind.

At 23 years old today, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind would likely take a bit more work to remaster or remake than the comparatively recent Oblivion. While the 2002 Elder Scrolls game is well loved for its class customization options and story, but those revisiting the original note the gameplay and animations certainly feel outdated at this point in time. As such, many fans would love to be able to revisit the iconic story and characters with a modern polish, like we’ve been able to do with Oblivion Remastered.

That said, not every fan wants to see Bethesda keep casting back into its past. Some of the comments are asking Bethesda to focus up on Elder Scrolls 6, about which we still know very little. At any rate, nothing is confirmed about when or if we will see a remake or remaster for the previous Elder Scrolls title, but it’s clear there are many fans who’d love to see it.