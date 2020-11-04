PlayStation Details Days Gone PS5 Update

✖

As we close in on the release of the PlayStation 5 next week on November 12th, PlayStation and its various studios continue to release new information about what to expect from their video games on the next-gen console. The latest of these is Bend Studio, developer of the PlayStation 4 title Days Gone. If you've been curious about what to expect when booting Days Gone up on the PS5, well, wonder no longer!

According to Bend Studio, Days Gone will support up to 60 FPS with dynamic 4K. Additionally, PlayStation 4 saves can transfer over to the PlayStation 5, so if you've been holding up on finishing up or returning to the video game's New Game+ for the release of the PS5, you can pick up right where you left off.

If you're taking a ride on the Broken Road for the first time, or finishing up NG+, here's what you can expect when you boot up #DaysGone on the #PS5: 📺 Up to 60FPS w/ Dynamic 4K

💾 Save Transfers from PS4 to PS5 pic.twitter.com/qP2ugQO4hc — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) November 3, 2020

Notably, if you haven't already played Days Gone, it will also be available as part of the new PlayStation Plus Collection on the PlayStation 5. Other titles available as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection include the likes of Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and more. In short, there should be no small amount of video games to check out on the next-gen console when it releases.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, if you can find one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

