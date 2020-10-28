PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection Adds 2 More Games

✖

Sony has expanded its PlayStation Plus Collection on the PlayStation 5 to include two more games in addition to the ones that were previously announced. The newest arrivals in the collection that’ll be exclusive to PlayStation 5 owners who subscribe to PlayStation Plus were announced at the same time as the November PlayStation Plus games that’ll be available to all. The PlayStation Plus Collection now includes a nice, rounded total of 20 games to play right when the next-gen console is available.

Those two new games that are now part of the PlayStation Plus Collection are Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. They’ll join other third-party games and big PlayStation 4 hits from PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios as part of the collection when it’s available starting on November 12th alongside the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition release.

To show what the full lineup looks like now, you can find the complete list of games that’ll be available in the PlayStation Plus Collection below.

Starting Tuesday, PS Plus members can download Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition for PS4: https://t.co/fYQeDxYslr Plus, a bonus PS5 game in November... pic.twitter.com/NqsMTi1AIZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

PlayStation Plus Collection Games

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFamous: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn

For those just now catching up on the PlayStation Plus Collection, think of it like a much bigger and apparently permanent version of the free PlayStation Plus games subscribers get every month. The PlayStation Plus Collection will be an added benefit to subscribing to PlayStation Plus on top of everything else that’s included in the subscription. Every game listed above can be downloaded at any point unlike the monthly PlayStation Plus games that are only available in a certain timeframe before being swapped out for other games.

There are two catches to this offer though. The first is that you have to have a PlayStation 5 to qualify, so if you’re still on the PlayStation 4, you won’t be getting all these games as part of your subscription. The other catch is that you have to stay subscribed to the service, so you’ll be able to play these so long as you maintain your PlayStation Plus subscription.