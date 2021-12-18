Days Gone Players Surprised With New Update

Bend Studio and Sony have surprised Days Gone players with a new update. The PS4 and PC game is over three years old and got next to no post-launch support, at least of the substantial variety, yet it just got a new update, though it’s a pretty small update. As the patch notes reveal. And according to these patch notes, a couple of progression blockers have finally been fixed, which will be music to the ears of those that have been plagued with an inability to progress the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is on either platform, but the download should be quick and painless given that the patch notes are so small. That said, for now, we can’t confirm this.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes:

Performance Improvements

Various crash fixes

General improvements to stability and optimization

Progression Blockers

Addressed multiple mission blockers

Fixed blocker where you can get locked in Iron Mike’s cabin in mission “Riding Nomad

As you may know, sometimes updates do things that the patch notes don’t reveal or detail. There’s no reason to think this update is hiding something, but if anything is discovered, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly.

Days Gone is available via the PS4 and PC, and it’s also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. A native PS5 version has yet to be released, and right now, there’s no word of this changing.

“If you average out Days Gone’s shortcomings with its redeeming moments, you’re left with a game that’s just perfectly alright in every sense of the word, nothing more though perhaps a bit less,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “There are certainly those who are hyped for Days Gone and will no doubt enjoy everything Bend Studio and Sony has to offer while patiently awaiting the free content and bug fixes that are to come. For those who held a casual or tentative interest, though, it’s a game best bought on sale or used to hold you over until your next big purchase.”