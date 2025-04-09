Dead by Daylight Gets First New Update After Tokyo Ghoul Release

Behaviour Interactive has today released a new update for Dead by Daylight to fix various bugs present in the game. This past week, DBD received a pretty substantial new patch which added “The Ghoul” from the anime series Tokyo Ghoul as the latest Killer. Now, in the wake of that update dropping, Behaviour is looking to resolve some issues that have come about.

Available to download now for all platforms, update version 8.6.1 is a routine patch meant to do nothing much outside of squashing bugs that players have found in DBD. Some of these problems that have been resolved are tied to The Ghoul specifically, while others are related to perks, audio, and other playable characters. Behaviour has also made some tweaks to the Blood Moon event that is set to continue running until later this month on April 29th.

To see everything that has changed in this new DBD update today, the full patch notes can be found below.

Features

Loadouts

Equipped elements now show units left counter

Search bar now accepts direct input, removing old pop up

Content

Blood Moon Event

Allow community goal Bloodpoint bonus to apply to both event and regular queue

Bug Fixes

Character

Fixed an issue that caused The Good Guy to miss some transition animations.

Fixed an issue that caused the spawning animation for the Blood Can to be skipped.

The Blight no longer recovers fatigue tokens by performing an attack on a pallet.

Hatchets no longer spawn at the 0,0,0 location when playing against The Huntress.

Survivors no longer lack animations and jitter temporarily when hit by a Dream Snare while sleeping against The Nightmare.

Zombies no longer remain stuck after falling from the second floor of the Clock Tower.

Zombies can no longer attack Survivors from the 1st floor after falling from certain holes on the 2nd floor of Crotus Prenn Asylum – Disturbed Ward

Zombies no longer hit Survivors from a lower elevation while in the lab tube in the Hawkins Lab

The Ghoul

The camera no longer zooms on the Survivor’s torso at the end of The Ghoul’s Mori animation.

Using The Ghoul’s Special Ability no longer disables the FOV Slider’s functionalities for the remainder of the Trial.

The reticle of the Kagune Leap no longer displays a collision where Survivors are downed for The Ghoul.

The Aura is no longer visible on part of the tentacles when The Ghoul performs the second Kagune Leap while having their aura revealed.

Audio

Fixed an issue where the Uroboros infection SFX would remain after being killed with a Mori by The Mastermind.

Fixed an issue where Portia laughs slightly too often when reaching max speed while following Snug’s search path.

Fixed an issue where the audio of The Ghoul’s intro from the offline lobby repeats during the Camera Pan.

Perks

The perk Clean Break now works against The Twins.

“Vigil” now affects the Survivor affected by Hindered by the Perk “Hex: Nothing But Misery”.

Balanced Landing no longer plays a grunt when falling with the perk active

The second Invocation that is completed now activates correctly during a Trial with both Invocation Perks.

Survivor no longer loses the Status Effect icon after cleansing Hex: Nothing but Misery when Hex: Undying is also equipped

Blood Moon Event

The Unknown can no longer leave Hallucinations near Blood Pumps and Blood Generators during the Blood Event 2025.

An invisible Blood Can no longer appears on the ground in a corner of the map in Léry’s Memorial institute during Blood Moon 2025

The Eye of Vecna no longer causes the Survivor to hold an item and a Blood Can in hand at the same time after exiting a Locker during the Blood Moon Event 2025.

The Score Event “Blood Fueled” now grants the correct amount of Bloodpoints when triggered during the Blood Event 2025.

The Bloodhound Perk no longer highlights Blood Stains from Blood Cans during Blood Moon 2025

Maps

Fixed multiple issues related to the spawning elements of the Seasonal Event

Fixed an issue in Dead Dawg Saloon where a Killer could not interact with the hook

Fixed an issue in Dead Dawg Saloon where the Nightmare could not use the snare power through a section of the building

Fixed an issue Ironworks of Misery where the Nightmare could not use the snare power through a section of the building

Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where a placeholder tile would spawn

Fixed an issue in Midwich Elementary School where the Nightmare could not use the snare power through a section of the building

Fixed an issue in Haddonfield where Victor (The Twins) could jump out of the gameplay area

Fixed an issue in Garden Of Joy where the fog is floating off the ground

Fixed an issue in Eyrie Of Crows where a section of a generator is not interactable

Environment

Fixed an issue by adding collision on Eyrie of Crows to avoid survivors and killers climbing the base of the Mausoleum Column

Loadout

Fixed issue where it was possible to visually change killer when queuing

Fixed issue where item counters were not displayed

Fixed issue when interacting with loadout search bar function

