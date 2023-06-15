Dbrand's Translucent PS5 Retro Darkplates Makes It Feel Like Its 1996 Again

Dbrand's PS5 Darkplates were first introduced to give PlayStation 5 players a way to make their console of choice fit in with all of the other black boxes on their shelves. Since then, it's evolved a bit, adding a ventilation port to give the PS5 more breathing room, and introducing new colors to change things up even more. Today, Dbrand announced a new set of Darkplates skins that make your PlayStation 5's outer shell translucent. It's a look that's right out of the late 90s and will call to mind old systems like the Nintendo 64, Gameboy Color, and even the iMac G3.

The Dbrand Retro Dearkplates will run you $84 if you're just looking for the base version. It comes in Smoke Black, Atomic Purple, Ice Blue, and Fire Orange and replaces both the outer fins of the PS5 and the middle section. If you want, you can actually use Dbrand's purchasing tool to mix and match the Darkplates, meaning you could get a blue outer shell with an orange middle or any other combo. Plus, if you want to make your console even more colorful, you can buy the Retro Lightstrips Pack to change the PS5's LED colors to whichever of the four translucent colors you want.

It's fun to see Dbrand being this creative with its Darkplates. Sony itself isn't really in the business of selling covers for its console at this point, in spite of it being relatively easy to take apart and change out. Dbrand has filled that space with solid options in the past, but these Retro Darkplates really take the cake. Even if you weren't around for the translucent craze in the 90s, it's hard to deny that these just look better than a base PlayStation 5.

The good news is that, as Dbrand notes, changing out your PlayStation 5's plates is completely legal as far as Sony is concerned. You won't need to worry about voiding your warranty just for making the cosmetic change. In fact, with how popular it's become, it might not be much longer until we see Sony start to push out more official plates. Until then, these Retro Darkplates from Dbrand definitely fills that void well.