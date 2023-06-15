Epic Games Store Makes Pair of Acclaimed Metroidvania Games Free

The Epic Games Store is handing out a pair of Metroidvania titles from the same series for no cost whatsoever this week. Over the course of the past month, the Epic Store has been on a bit of a hot streak with its free offerings. Most recently, Epic has handed out Death Stranding, Payday 2, and Fallout: New Vegas for absolutely nothing. And while this week's latest round of free titles might not have the same name recognition, they're arguably the most critically-acclaimed games that Epic has made for free in quite some time.

Starting today, June 15, and lasting until next week on June 22, the Epic Games Store has made Guacamelee! and Guacamelee! 2 entirely free. First released back in 2013, the original Guacamelee! was met with widespread praise from both critics and fans for its inventive approach to the Metroidvania subgenre. It was then followed up with an expanded version of the game, Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition, in 2014, which is the edition of the game now available on EGS. A proper sequel in Guacamelee! 2 then arrived a few years later in 2018.

In short, if you're someone who likes Metroidvania games, then you shouldn't sleep on Guacamelee! 1 and 2 hitting the Epic Games Store for free. Both of these games are absolutely worth playing and, in my own humble opinion, are two of the best Metroidvania titles of the past decade. Don't hesitate to download these games and give them a spin for yourself if you haven't done so previously.

If you'd like to learn more about this pair of free titles on the Epic Games Store, you can find descriptions and trailers for each down below.

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

"Carlos Calaca has kidnapped El Presidente's Daughter, and he plans to sacrifice her in order to merge the World of the Living with the World of the Dead. Juan Aguacate, an agave farmer who stumbles upon a Legendary Luchador mask, must find the strength and courage to become the Hero he's always dreamed of being and put a stop to this.

Guacamelee! is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer set in a magical world inspired by traditional Mexican culture and folklore. The game features melee combat, parallel dimensions and same-screen co-op. The original Guacamelee! received wide critical acclaim and was a finalist for both IndieCade and the Independent Games Festival's Excellence in Visual Art award."

Guacamelee! 2

"Brawling has never been more beautiful! The long-awaited sequel to the smash hit action-platformer is here: Guacamelee! 2 brings luchador Juan Aguacate out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure.

Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Learn a deep repertoire of bone-crunching moves to fend off the skeletal hordes and overcome a multitude of platforming challenges."