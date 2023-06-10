PlayStation Tweet May Hint at Return of Classic PS2 Horror Game

A new PlayStation tweet has raised some eyebrows and has some fans thinking a PS2 horror game may be revived on the PS5. The tweet comes from the official PlayStation Japan Twitter page and it's a tweet not only celebrating the 20-year anniversary of a PS2 game, but announcing two upcoming events that will continue the celebration. It's a whole lot of celebrating for a series that has been dormant, which is why some PlayStation fans are wonderning if this dormant period is coming to an end.

The celebratin is for Siren, which turns 20 years old this year. The events are "SIREN in NAMJATOWN Utage," which will go down on July 14 through September 3 and the"Isekai Iri Expo SIREN 20th ANNIVERSARY," which will take place between August 3 and August 5. As noted, it's a lot for a series that PlayStation has seemingly forgotten about. Does that mean there's anythng else more at play? No, but it's enough room for this speculation to get a footing.

PS2®『SIREN』発売から今年で20周年！🎉

今年の夏、20周年を祝ってふたつのイベントが開催決定。



◆「SIREN in NAMJATOWN 宴」7月14日（金）～9月3日（日）

◆「異界入り万博 SIREN 20th ANNIVERSARY」8月3日（木）～5日（土）



続報にご期待ください。 pic.twitter.com/xcZ4gbuzsP — プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) June 7, 2023

For those that don't know: Siren is a survival-horror game developed by Project Siren, a team within SIE Japan Studio, a team, and a studio, that no longer exist. Released in 2003 by Sony, the game garnered a 72 on Metacritic when it dropped, a decent score, especially for a horror game, but far from a score that would earn it the bragging right of critically acclaimed. Despite this, it's still talked about to this day as a bit of a cult-classic, and remains relevant enough for PlayStation to officially remember and celebrate.

"0:00. Midnight. A siren calls and a sea of red water mysteriously surrounds the mountain village Hanuda. Slowly, a terrible force transforms the inhabitants into shibito, undead husks of their old selves, fueled by evil and hate," reads an official description of the game. "Play as one of ten characters caught in a living nightmare. You have three days to learn how their paths intersect as they try to stay alive. Survival depends on your ability to 'sightjack' or the power to see through the eyes of friends and foes. There is no one hero. There is little hope. Will you resist the call of the Siren?"

