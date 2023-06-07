PS5 Update Released for June 7, Now Available to Download

PlayStation 5 consoles got an update on June 7th to bring the devices up to version 23.01-07.40.00. If you've been paying attention to the patch notes for most PS5 updates in the past, you'll know that most of the updates the console has gotten before this one have been pretty nondescript with only small changes or stability improvements to speak of. That's the case with this latest update, too, with Sony only leaving notes for two changes that say the usual bit about stability improvements as well as an improved experience with the console's "messages and usability" in some situations.

If you've got your console set to automatically download these sorts of updates, you'll likely already have it ready to go. It's just over 1GB in size, according to the download info, so even it shouldn't take too long to install regardless. The notes for the update should be listed within the popup for the update, but they're also live on the PS5's support site. You'll find those notes listed below:

PS5 Update Version 23.01-07.40.00

We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Pretty boring as far as PS5 updates go, but also par for the course. The last update released prior to that one, Version 23.01-07.20.00, was made available back in April and had almost the exact same notes as this latest update. The only difference was that the one in April included a change that "updated the DualSense Edge wireless controller device software to improve stability," the DualSense Edge being the newer, upgraded version of the DualSense akin to Xbox's Elite controllers.

The last update that the PS5 got that was of any real substance was the one released back in March that finally integrated Discord voice chat into the console. That's something that had been overdue for some time after other platforms like Xbox had already adopted Discord.

The PS4 did not get an update this week alongside the PS5's newest one. The last update that the PS4 got was back in March, too, though it didn't change very much.