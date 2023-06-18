DC Dual Force Cancels Beta Weekend

Earlier this month, DC Dual Force developer CCG Lab, Inc. announced that the game's PC beta would be available globally. The news was very exciting for fans, but things proved to be a bit of a mess on June 16th, when the beta began. DC Dual Force immediately ran into server issues, and while CCG Lab, Inc. thought it had things under control, the developer was forced to pull the plug on June 17th. A new beta weekend for the game will be revealed once these server issues have been sorted out.

"Despite working through the night, the problems you all experienced yesterday are still not solved to our satisfaction. We value you and your time and want to make sure the game is solid when you return. As such, with a heavy heart, we are cancelling the rest of Beta Weekend," CCG Lab, Inc. wrote on Twitter. "We will share news of our next Beta Weekend as soon as we have a solution to the issues we faced this weekend. Thank you for your patience!"

The developer went on to note that the beta codes for this weekend "will still be valid in future Beta Weekends." That should come as something of a relief for DC fans, and CCG Lab, Inc. is recommending that those interested in the game should hold off on creating accounts until the server issues have been resolved. Readers should keep an eye on the game's official Twitter account for updates in the meantime.

For those unfamiliar with DC Dual Force, it's a "digital collectible card game," similar to titles like Marvel Snap. Some of the most iconic DC characters will be represented, and players will have them team up to defeat AI opponents as well as human players. CCG Lab Inc. is looking to pay tribute to the history of the DC Universe in a number of ways, including scenarios based on classic comics. Unsurprisingly, the game has gotten a lot of attention, so hopefully the issues surrounding the beta can be resolved quickly!

