DC Game From 2023 Being Removed From Sale Forever

A DC game is being removed from sale, forever. In other words, it is being delisted. In this case, the delisting does not come the way of WB Games, but Outright Games and PHL Collective, who licensed out the DC IP from WB Games to make the game in question. While we know the DC game is being delisted, there is no word on when exactly it is being delisted. All that is noted is that it will be removed from sale “soon.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Outright Games and PHL Collective have relayed word that they are delisting DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, which is being removed from sale on all platforms. This means Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X users are running out of time to play the 2023 action-adventure game. The DC game was specifically released on March 10, 2023, so it has not even been out for two years yet. That said, when making the game, the aforementioned duo clearly obtained a two-year licensing agreement, which is not going to be renewed, presumably due to insufficient sales. This last part is speculation, but we do know the delisting is due to expiring licenses because Outright Games has confirmed as much. This is rare, as most delistings never come with an explanation.

Play video

Statement From Outright Games

“We wanted to inform you that DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos is soon to be leaving Steam during the month of March, as our licensing agreement for the title has concluded on digital stores,” reads a statement pertaining to the delisting from Outright Games.

The statement continues, noting that if you already own the game, it will remain in your library, available to be downloaded and played. If you don’t own the game, now is your chance to get it before said chance is gone forever. To this end, it is on sale on every platform, minus PlayStation platforms, for $3.99, down from $39.99.

Outright Games concludes the statement by thanking fans for their support, a customary sentiment when it comes to these delisting statements.

2023 DC Game

For those unfamiliar with this release, it came out in 2023. It is an action-adventure game based on the Justice League that received a fairly warm reception. To this end, it has a solid 76 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, its user reviews are even more positive, as evidenced by its 88% approval rating on Steam.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.