Dead by Daylight Creators Set Time for Anniversary, Resident Evil Stream

✖

Dead by Daylight’s big anniversary is coming up once again with the developers prepping to celebrate five years of the multiplayer game. Behaviour Interactive announced the date for the stream back when it announced the new Resident Evil Chapter that would be coming to the game in June, and a new teaser trailer shared on Tuesday hyped up the event. We didn’t see any teasers for the Resident Evil content itself in the trailer, but with the time and date now set, it won’t be long until we know more about who or what is coming to the game.

The anniversary stream will take place on May 25th at 1 p.m. ET, Behaviour Interactive announced on Tuesday. The date was already known as mentioned previously, but the time itself is new.

5 years. 48 characters. Over 1 billion games played around the world. It’s been a scream. Tune in for our 5th Anniversary broadcast: May 25th @ 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/m7U6xnbhJ1 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 11, 2021

Alongside the announcement, the developers shared the trailer above that walks players through a brief history of Dead by Daylight if they’ve been in and out of the game sporadically since its launch. There are 48 characters in the game right now split between the Killers and Survivors, and assuming there are at least two characters in the Resident Evil Chapter, that’ll bring the game to an even 50.

The most anticipated part of the stream by far is the news of which Resident Evil characters will join the game. Resident Evil has no shortage of characters to choose from with even more added to the franchise recently thanks to Resident Evil Village, so we could see just about anyone added.

Some good guesses for the Survivor include some of the mainline and most established Resident Evil characters like Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy. Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7 and Village isn’t a bad suggestion given how recent he’ll be in players’ minds, but the fact that we’ve never really seen his face means it’s unlikely that reveal will take place in Dead by Daylight. If Behaviour Interactive pulls off something like it did with the Silent Hill Chapter, perhaps we’ll see more than one Survivor added through alternate styles of the same character such as both Jill and Claire being added with the same perks.

As for the Killers, we’ve got plenty of characters to choose from there as well. Mr. X, Nemesis, William Birkin, or even the new Lady Dimitrescu are all possible options for a Killer with powers that wouldn’t be too out of place in Dead by Daylight’s ecosystem.

New Chapter content isn’t the only thing to look forward to, however. Last year’s anniversary event confirmed cross-play as well as the Silent Hill content, so while Resident Evil will be the focus, we could see more than just new characters.