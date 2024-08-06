Dead by Daylight Reveals Power and Perks for Dracula, Trevor Belmont

After revealing that both Dracula and Trevor Belmont would be coming to Dead by Daylight as a Killer and Survivor from the Castlevania Chapter, Behaviour Interactive has now gone ahead and confirmed the much more important details: what these characters can actually do. Dracula is obviously the Killer here while Trevor is the Survivor, so while they’ve both got three perks unique to their kits that can eventually be taught to other characters, Dracula’s the one with the powers here. He’s got the ability to shapeshift, a first-of-its-kind power for a Dead by Daylight Killer.

For those who are in tune with Dead by Daylight‘s DLC rollouts, you’ll know that you can play as these two characters right now if you’ve got access to the game’s test servers. Behaviour Interactive turned Dracula and Trevor loose in that version of the game today after the DLC was officially unveiled so that players can test them out, but for those who aren’t quite able to hop in just yet, we’ve gotten a breakdown of their perks and Dracula’s powers as well.

Those details can be found below ahead of the DLC’s August 27th release date:

Dracula

Power

Vampire Form – In his default state, The Dark Lord can use the powerful Hellfire spell, which creates pillars of flame that travel ahead of him and can be cast across low obstacles.

Wolf Form – In Wolf Form, The Dark Lord has access to several abilities that allow for more effective tracking. Movement speed is increased, blood pools and scratch marks are more apparent, and Survivors leave a trail of Scent Orbs behind them. The Dark Lord can collect these Scent Orbs to charge a powerful Pounce attack.

Bat Form – While in Bat Form, The Dark Lord gains the Undetectable status effect. Additionally, he moves faster, ignores vault points, and can Teleport to any vault points within 32 meters. Survivors become invisible, but scratch marks can be seen.

Perks

New Perk: Hex: Wretched Fate

After one generator has been repaired, a random dull totem becomes a hex totem and curses the Obsession. The Obsession has a 27/30/33% repair speed penalty. They also see this Hex totem’s aura when within 12/12/12 meters.This effect persists until the Hex totem is cleansed.

New Perk: Human Greed

You see Unopened Chests auras and Survivor auras are revealed for 3 seconds when they enter a 8 meter range. You also gain the ability to kick chests to close them. This ability has a 80/70/60 second cooldown. Survivors unlock these closed chests 50% faster.

New Perk: Dominance

The first time each totem and each chest is interacted with by a Survivor, that totem or chest is blocked by The Entity for 4/6/8 seconds. The auras of blocked totems and chests are revealed to you in white.

Trevor Belmont

Perks

New Perk: Eyes of Belmont

When a generator is completed, the aura of the Killer is revealed to you for 1/2/3 seconds. Any time the Killer’s aura is shown for a period of time, its duration is increased by 2/2/2 seconds.

New Perk: Exultation

Stunning the Killer with a pallet upgrades your held item rarity to the next tier, then recharges 25% of the item’s maximum charges. Rarity is not kept at the end of the trial.This perk has a 40/35/30-second cooldown.

New Perk: Moment of Glory