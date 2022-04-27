Dead by Daylight Confirms First Gay Character

✖

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that David King is the game's first gay character. The survivor first appeared in 2017's Chapter 5: A Lullaby for the Dark, quickly becoming a fan-favorite. King will also be a central character in the game's 11th Tome, which is titled Devotion. In a blog post on the game's official website, Behaviour Interactive discussed its desire to offer better support for the LGBTQIA2+ community, and its determination to improve this aspect moving forward.

"One of the cornerstones of that community are our LGBTQIA2+ players, who continue to elevate Dead by Daylight with their tireless passion for horror, gaming, and of course – horror gaming. The fact that our character roster did not openly feature any confirmed LGBTQIA2+ representation was something we have been determined to change," the developer writes. "Upon consulting extensively with the GaymerX organization, who shared their expertise at integrating LGBTQIA2+ themes into established games, we felt confident in our chosen direction."

LGBTQIA2+ themes have long been a major part of horror, and we've seen more horror creators embracing the community over just the last few years. The confirmation of King's sexuality shows how Behaviour Interactive is looking for greater ways of embracing its diverse player community, while also fleshing out the game's lore and background.

Behaviour Interactive went on to say that King is "currently occupying a comfortable top ten position as one of the realm's most-played Survivors." Following the developer's announcement on Twitter, many fans expressed happiness that their main was confirmed as being gay. Behavior Interactive is also teasing that "there remains much to uncover" about David's life before the events of Dead by Daylight. Hopefully, Tome 11 will dive deeper into the character's backstory, and offer more details for fans!

Dead by Daylight is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Google Stadia, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

