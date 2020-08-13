Dead by Daylight Enables Cross-Play and Cross-Friends Features

✖

Cross-play has come to Dead by Daylight along with a feature that lets players add friends across the platforms they’ll now encounter online. This cross-play feature is now live for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms which encompasses everything except for the mobile version of the game. Behaviour Interactive announced the release of the cross-platform features on Thursday and said they’re live in the game now for players to partake in.

Dead by Daylight’s cross-play feature is something players have been waiting on for a while now ever since it was first confirmed for the game back in May. Updates since then have previewed progress made on the addition that so many other games are now using and said it’d be out soon.

Like other cross-play implementations, you can opt out of this one if you want to. There’s no chat system being added with this that would allow console players to talk to those on the PC that they may encounter, but those on the Steam and Windows Store versions can still talk to each other like they normally could before.

We're super excited to announce that Cross-Play & Cross-Friends are now available on PC and Consoles. For more information: https://t.co/ivO7zdTDMc

Note: Players will have to quit and restart the game for the change to take effect. #deadbydaylight #DBD #dbdcrossplay pic.twitter.com/S2wBpHivO5 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 13, 2020

Along with the cross-play feature comes cross-friends, a way for players to add friends they encounter online regardless of the platform people are playing on. To add friends, you can go to your friends list in Dead by Daylight and select the option to add someone. Search for the person’s Dead by Daylight ID and you’ll be able to add them that way.

As for the content available to different platforms, Behaviour Interactive said you’ll still be able to see other players’ platform-exclusive content online even if you’re not on the same system, but if you don’t have access to it yourself, you won’t be able to use it.

Cross-progression is not live yet with this update, however. That feature is planned for a September release based on what the developer said in the past. When asked if the schedule was still planned for a release next month, Behaviour Interactive told ComicBook.com the cross-progression feature is still on track for September. No new updates were available on whether cross-progression would be enabled outside of the Steam, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch versions, but it’s something the team is working to make happen.

