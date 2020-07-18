Dead by Daylight Devs Share Update on Cross-Play

✖

Behaviour Interactive shared an update on how Dead by Daylight’s cross-play and cross-progression efforts are going, and from the looks of it, things are going pretty well. The cross-play feature was first announced in May during the game’s big anniversary celebration when Behaviour Interactive said it’d be adding that system to the console versions of the game. While no release date has yet been given for when we’ll see Dead by Daylight players surviving and hunting against players from other consoles, we have at least a timeframe for when the creators hope to have this feature accessible to everyone.

The latest on both cross-play and cross-progression was shared by the devs in a post on the forums. Cross-play has been live on the PC platform between different PC versions of the game for a while now, and the next step is to get the feature going on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“Now that all lights are green, we are preparing the activation of Cross-Play and Cross-Friends on consoles,” Behaviour Interactive said. “In this scenario, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to play together, and with people on PC. We are polishing the last details to make sure that it will only impact our game positively. As we are still monitoring the situation and numbers on PC, we cannot give you a specific date for now, but we can definitely say it is coming really soon! (like before the first snow, in Montreal (hopefully)).”

📝Hot of the presses! We have new news on the cross-features making their way to #DeadbyDaylight. For more info, click here: 🔗 https://t.co/7JkD0RqNmc pic.twitter.com/VBm0cUa28Q — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 17, 2020

Work on cross-progression is moving along as well so that players won’t have to start anew on a different platform should they get Dead by Daylight elsewhere. The feature is now planned for a release in September, but the cross-progression plans only encompass the Steam and Google Stadia versions of the game as well as the one on the Nintendo Switch. Cross-progression on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can’t happen right now, Behaviour Interactive said, and though there’s no guarantee it will happen, the devs said they’ll keep trying to make it happen.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are preparing the first steps toward Cross-Progression and that it will be available for Steam, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch in September!” Behaviour Interactive said. “Players will be able to share their progression, purchases, and inventory on those 3 platforms – Exceptions might have to be made to accommodate for some external licensing needs.”

Look for cross-progression to come to the game in September with cross-play coming at an unannounced date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.