Dead by Daylight Gives Chucky a New Look

Behaviour Interactive is starting spooky season a bit early in Dead by Daylight with new Chucky content added to the horror mashup this week. In addition to the Child's Play villain's base look, the Back From the Dead Chucky variant, and the alternate outfit, Bride of Chucky, Chucky fans can now add his Charred Chucky skin to their collections. The skin features a callback to the Chucky TV show and is available in Dead by Daylight's in-game store now for purchase.

The skin in question for Dead by Daylight's version of Chucky can be seen below courtesy of Behaviour Interactive's announcement shared on Tuesday. The Charred Chucky set itself comes with a unique head for Chucky as well as a different outfit matching his burned look. It also appears to have a new knife for Chucky to equip as a melee cosmetic.

"You know a toy is top quality when it can survive a fire, and The Good Guy – Chucky is living proof," an introduction to this new cosmetic explained. "Sure, the flames may cause a bit of mild bubbling, but doesn't that just add character? And don't worry about that burnt plastic smell – no, that's not a hint of flesh, you're imagining that. Dead by Daylight is thrilled to announce the return of the Friends 'Til The End Collection, which brings an iconic Charred Chucky Outfit into The Fog. Chucky fans, this one is for you!"

(Photo: Chucky's new Charred Chucky skin in Dead by Daylight. )

For context, the Friends 'Til The End Collection is what the the group of original Chucky cosmetics -- the Back From the Dead and Good Gal skins -- were originally called. So this new Charred Chucky skin is indeed 100% new, but it's under the same Chucky collection as the past ones.

While Chucky is no stranger to being set on fire in his various appearances, this new skin appears to be a reference to the Chucky TV show where he's seen in the episode "Just Let Go" with a similar look. Dead by Daylight players and Child's Play fans alike have suggested in the past that there should be a skin added that mirrors Chucky's totally charred look from the original Chucky movie, but given how the in-game model more closely matches the TV show's visuals, it makes sense that we'd get this one instead.