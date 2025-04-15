Dead by Daylight Update Adds New DLC Survivor

A new Survivor has been officially revealed for Dead by Daylight. An original character, Orela Rose will be available for purchase on May 6th, as part of the Steady Pulse update. However, Orela is now accessible via the public test build (PTB), so players will get a chance to try out her abilities a little bit early. Behaviour Interactive has revealed a full backstory for Orela, who became a paramedic following the tragic loss of her best friend Emily. The character’s perks will lean into her background as a healer, which could make her a great asset. On the game’s official website, the following new perks were revealed:

Do no Harm: When you heal another Survivor, for each hook state they have, heal 30/40/50% faster and gain +3/3/3% progress for succeeding great skill checks.

Duty of Care: When you take a protection hit while healthy, all other Survivors within 16/16/16 meters gain 25/25/25% Haste for 4/5/6 seconds .

Rapid Response: When you do a Fast Locker Exit, you suffer from the Exhausted status effect for 30/30/30 seconds . When you gain Exhausted, you see the Killer’s aura for 1/1.5/2 seconds . Exhausted prevents one from using perks that cause Exhausted.



orela rose in dead by daylight, official art by death + milk

Orela Rose has a passion for horror herself. Prior to becoming a paramedic, Orela and Emily dreamed about opening “an immersive dining experience” based on the horror novels of Chris Barra. However, when Orela and Emily organized a haunted house, the latter was electrocuted by a frayed wire. Orela’s quick actions were able to temporarily save her friend, but her lack of medical knowledge forced her to wait for paramedics to arrive. Her friend might have lived through the event, but “the paramedics sleepwalked their way through what should have been a routine call.” Her friend’s death inspired her to become a paramedic, and she did fulfill their dream after a man she saved helped her fund “Screams in the Dark.”

As with so many others, Orela Rose found herself swallowed by The Fog, leaving behind the life she built. However, the skills she’s learned in the real-world should help her and the rest of the game’s Survivors. It’s a pretty interesting backstory, and it’s clear the developers went through a lot of effort to create a character that feels original and different. A lot of praise has also been offered for Orela, who is the first original Transgender Survivor in the game.

It remains to be seen how players will feel about Orela Rose once they’ve gotten a chance to play as this new Survivor. So far though, reception has been very positive towards her design and backstory. Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that the character will be voiced in the game by actress Angelica Ross. Horror fans might know Ross best for her work on American Horror Story, where she has appeared in multiple seasons, starting with American Horror Story: 1984.

Are you excited to play as Orela Rose when she arrives in Dead by Daylight? What future Killer and Survivors do you want to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!