Dead by Daylight Gets More Free Prime Gaming Loot

Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive have teamed up with Amazon once more for a new Prime Gaming drop that’s now available in-game. The latest drop in question is a charm which might not be as noticeable as an outfit or a similar cosmetic, but it does have the advantage of being usable with different Survivors and Killers instead of being locked to just one character. It’s called the “Pot O’ Gold” charm, and it’s yours to claim now assuming you have an active Prime Gaming membership.

Behaviour Interactive talked about the new Dead by Daylight loot in its ongoing blog post on the game’s site this week where we’ve seen all the different Prime Gaming drops catalogued so far. The charm pictured below is what players can look forward to this time, a charm that’s a bit late for St. Patrick’s Day but still stands out as a noticeably bright cosmetic compared to plenty of other options in Dead by Daylight.

You’ll be able to get this drop from now until May 10th when the offer expires. Just like the other drops, all you have to do to add it to your collection is ensure that your Prime Gaming account is active before receiving the code from this page. Simply enter the code in-game after that and you’ll earn yourself the charm.

For reference, this is the first charm that’s been given away throughout this latest round of Prime Gaming loot in Dead by Daylight. Other giveaways from the past have instead included things like outfits for Jake Park, Dwight Fairfield, The Blight, and The Artist.

It pays to have luck on your side. @primegaming and Dead by Daylight, are partnering up once again! Get the Pot O’ Gold charm today with Amazon Prime. More information on the partnership here: https://t.co/gNm5wvoHSw pic.twitter.com/f1wHYjMr63 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) April 11, 2022

After this drop, it looks like there’s one more planned for May judging from what’s seen over on the Dead by Daylight page within the Prime Gaming site. It’s got a picture of The Trapper on that icon, but as we’ve seen from past reveals, that doesn’t mean that the skin or whatever it is will be connected to that character who simply serves as the face of Dead by Daylight.