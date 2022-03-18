Dead by Daylight’s Main Art Gets Updated, More “Interesting Things” Teased

Dead by Daylight routinely gets new Chapters with limited-time events thrown in once in a while for good measure, but this time, the game’s gotten something it doesn’t usually get: An update for its main artwork that advertises the game. The artwork once again features the Trapper prominently as well as other Killers and Survivors from Behaviour Interactive’s game and has already begun replacing the old artwork affixed to the game within digital storefronts.

You can check out the artwork below after it was revealed by Behaviour this week. The Trapper, Huntress, Nurse, Hag, and Wraith represent the Killers while Dwight, Meg, Claudette, and Jake show up for the Survivors. These characters represent original works from Behaviour and double as the first couple of characters who were added to the game, so it’s a suitable representation of where the game started and where it’s currently at seeing how the characters have all pretty much had their own visuals updated by now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are pleased to unveil the new Dead by Daylight main visual, featuring our original Survivors and Killers!



Read more about its creation here: https://t.co/NzepVN3Nnc pic.twitter.com/oDJmFUnu1M — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) March 17, 2022

In the digital marketplaces for Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, the artwork has already taken the spot of the old visuals, though it’s unclear from the post if we’ll ever see this artwork in physical form gracing game boxes produced from here on out. What we do know, however, is that the decision to change the artwork has been in the works for a couple of months. Behaviour explained that and more in a post talking about why the artwork was changed.

“We took the decision to change the main art many months ago,” Luc Duchaine, the head of brand at Behaviour said. “While the team was working on The Realm Beyond updates, we felt changes would have to happen in and out of the game. Dead by Daylight has grown so much over the past couple of years, we wanted to have a main art that would represent this amazing evolution: while the Trapper art is emblematic, and people both internally and externally got attached to it, we felt it was important to showcase both sides of our game with many Killers and Survivors available.”

Interestingly enough, it looks like that might not be the only change we see in the near future. The post continued to say that there “may be some interesting things coming to this website, very soon,” so we’ll have to keep an eye on the site to see what else will happen there.