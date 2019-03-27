‘Dead by Daylight’ Players Are Not Happy With The New Matchmaking Update

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight has been under a bit of fire as of late. The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game’s matchmaking system has typically never been the greatest, but after a recent update, things only got worse. This prompted the devs to revert back to the old ways of matchmaking, and now a new update has arrived to hopefully fix everything that has gone awry over recent weeks. That said, the new update seems to have only made things even worse than they were before, causing players to wait excessively long for lobbies, prompting them to let their voices be heard on Twitter.

“The quantitative and qualitative feedback gathered during this period is essential to understand how the new system reacts in the live environment,” the Dead by Daylight devs said. “Our top priority is to reduce the high latency / ping some players were faced with when matched with other players across the globe.”

This has led to the restructuring of how player queues are managed. There will now be three different queues for different regions: America, EMEA, and APAC. Unfortunately, this has led to some players not being able to find lobbies, wait rather long to get into said lobbies, and incredibly unbalanced matchmaking. Needless to say, players are not happy.

UNCERTAINTY

It’s come down to either instant lobbies with rank 20 survivors and red rank killers, or long ass wait times. Tbh idek what I prefer ? — No0b3 (@No0b3_tv) March 27, 2019

LONG WAIT TIMES

Are you kidding me. Where in anyone’s right mind is waiting 10 minutes for a lobby a good idea? Do you want people to just stop playing completely because it really feels like you do. — *•?•* (@kittychipz) March 27, 2019

BREAK IT TO FIX IT

How is it possible that you guys are just breaking the game more than it already was? — Dré (@G3WGLY) March 27, 2019

DOUBLE BLOODPOINTS?

So those double bloodpoints? — Jack Fullwood (@jack_fullwood) March 27, 2019

ALL THE BALANCE

matchmaking working just as good before 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6cYkUbSUkO — ?✨ M A L I K A ✨? (@MalikaPlays) March 27, 2019

A POSITIVE LIGHT AMIDST DARKNESS

Yall are doing a great job <3 — chan: 76 (@Y00NGISACE) March 27, 2019

THERE’S THAT PESKY BALANCE AGAIN

SURVIVORS 11/12/11/11 AND KILLER RANK 3 !!! COME ON !!!!! pic.twitter.com/BmNjMVaOIx — Daniel Irish (@DaniellIrish) March 27, 2019

FOCUS ON THE CRASHES

If dedicated servers are coming in a few short months, why are we making changes to match making to include everyone world wide? Makes zero sense to get match with 500+ ping players who are just going to make for lame games. Let’s fix the consistent game crashes first. — Luminosity6 (@Luminosity_6) March 27, 2019

FIX THE DC PROBLEM

when willl people get punished for purposely DC in game because they don’t want to be beaten?

Billy main and I’ve had a lot of people DC because I got them with the chainsaw — Neopolitan [Fox Faunus] (@Sadistic_Mute) March 27, 2019

As can be seen on full display in the tweets above, players just aren’t having it with the latest matchmaking changes. Only time will tell if things do actually get better, but here’s to hoping for balance, less disconnects, and a generally bloody good time.

What do you think about all of this? Have you been struggling with the matchmaking system featured in Dead by Daylight lately? What are some of your horror stories from the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

