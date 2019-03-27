Gaming

‘Dead by Daylight’ Players Are Not Happy With The New Matchmaking Update

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight has been under a bit of fire as of late. The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game’s matchmaking system has typically never been the greatest, but after a recent update, things only got worse. This prompted the devs to revert back to the old ways of matchmaking, and now a new update has arrived to hopefully fix everything that has gone awry over recent weeks. That said, the new update seems to have only made things even worse than they were before, causing players to wait excessively long for lobbies, prompting them to let their voices be heard on Twitter.

“The quantitative and qualitative feedback gathered during this period is essential to understand how the new system reacts in the live environment,” the Dead by Daylight devs said. “Our top priority is to reduce the high latency / ping some players were faced with when matched with other players across the globe.”

This has led to the restructuring of how player queues are managed. There will now be three different queues for different regions: America, EMEA, and APAC. Unfortunately, this has led to some players not being able to find lobbies, wait rather long to get into said lobbies, and incredibly unbalanced matchmaking. Needless to say, players are not happy.

UNCERTAINTY

LONG WAIT TIMES

BREAK IT TO FIX IT

DOUBLE BLOODPOINTS?

ALL THE BALANCE

A POSITIVE LIGHT AMIDST DARKNESS

THERE’S THAT PESKY BALANCE AGAIN

FOCUS ON THE CRASHES

FIX THE DC PROBLEM

As can be seen on full display in the tweets above, players just aren’t having it with the latest matchmaking changes. Only time will tell if things do actually get better, but here’s to hoping for balance, less disconnects, and a generally bloody good time. 

What do you think about all of this? Have you been struggling with the matchmaking system featured in Dead by Daylight lately? What are some of your horror stories from the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

