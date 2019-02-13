‘Dead by Daylight’ Is Releasing on the Nintendo Switch

Behaviour Interactive is bringing asymettrical horror to the Nintendo Switch with the release of Dead by Daylight coming in Fall 2019, Nintendo announced.

The reveal of the multiplayer game’s next release came during Nintendo’s Direct presentation where the company revealed new information on Fire Emblem: Three Houses and other games. During that event, it was confirmed in the video above that Dead by Daylight would be releasing for the Nintendo Switch.

“Behaviour is proud to inform its Dead by Daylight fans they have signed a retail distribution agreement with Koch Media to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch,” Behaviour announced on the Dead by Daylight forums. “This partnership includes all territories except China.”

Calling the Nintendo Switch release another milestone for the game, Behaviour said the release will bring a “brand-new edition” filled with Killers, Survivors, and more. Many of those types of content have been released periodically through DLC options since the game’s been out, so it’ll be interesting to see what all is included in the Nintendo Switch version.

Addressing some of the most obvious questions about the game in a Q&A session on its forums, Behaviour said Nintendo Switch owners will indeed need Nintendo Switch Online to play against others, so that’ll be the only way to play this game since it’s a strictly multiplayer-only title. The release won’t support cross-play and there aren’t any Amiibo releases planned, but Behaviour said it will have both a physical and digital release coming.

As for the game’s performance on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo said it would “offer the highest level of quality possible to maintain a good balance between performance and quality while respecting the hardware capabilities.” ON both the TV Mode and handheld mode, it’ll run at 30FPS. The resolutions will be 1080p on the TV and will operate at 720p when played in the handheld mode.

Dead by Daylight is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch some time in Fall 2019.