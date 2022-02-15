Dead by Daylight Ringu Chapter’s Release Date, Perks, Powers Revealed

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive dropped the full trailer for the new Ringu Chapter this week alongside a release date of March 8th. The Chapter is officially called “Sadako Rising” and comes with a new Survivor and a new Killer, the latter taking inspiration from the works of Kōji Suzuki and the depictions of the entity seen in films like The Ring. Alongside the new trailer and the release date, the next update has already gone live on the PTB servers which means we’re able to see just what the new Survivor and Killer are capable of.

Before we get to that, the full trailer can be shown below featuring the Killer known as “The Onryō” and the Survivor who goes by “Yoichi Asakawa.” The Killer has a special power as always while both the Killer and the Survivor have their own unique perks.

Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising Chapter Trailer

These perks and powers typically make their way on social media first after the patches go live and players share screenshots, and that’s exactly what’s happened this time. Players shared the following information about the PTB update and the perks and powers for each of the new characters which you can find below.

The Onryō Power: Deluge of Fear

Before Manifesting, The Onryō gains the Undetectable status effect and is invisible to Survivors, but becomes intermittently visible when within 32 meters of them.

Special Ability: Manifestation

The Onryo must physically manifest to attack Survivors. Press and hold the Power button to Manifest into material form in your current position. For a brief duration after Manifesting, The Onryo will continue to be intermittently visible to Survivors when within 32 meters. Afterward, she will be fully visible within 32 meters for as long as she remains Manifested. The Onryō can Demanifest by pressing and holding the Power button.

Special Ability: Projection

The Onryo can also take material form by Projecting herself through a TV. Press the Ability button while looking at a powered TV to Project into it, shutting the TV off in the process. All Survivors within 16 meters of the TV gain Condemned progress. A fully Condemned Survivor is revealed by Killer Instinct and can be killed once downed. Survivors can temporarily turn off TVs with the Retrieve Tape action. This adds Condemned progress to the Survivor. While holding a Tape, the Survivor can continue turning off other TVs, further gaining Condemned for doing so. One specific TV will have its aura highlighted to the Survivor. This TV allows the Survivor to spread The Onryo’s message by inserting their Tape. Doing so removes some Condemned progress.

The Onryō Perks

Scourge Hook: Floods of Rage

You form a psychic connection with The Entity and alter the rules of the trial.

At the start of the trial, up to 4 random hooks are changed into scourge hooks. You see their auras in white.

When a Survivor is unhooked from a scourge hook, all other Survivors have their auras revealed for 5 seconds.

Call of Brine

Your psychic abilities influence technology in devastating ways.

After damaging a generator this perk becomes active for 60 seconds

The generator regresses at 150% of the normal regression speed and its aura is revealed to you.

Each time a Survivor completes a good Skill Check on a generator affected by this perk, you receive a loud noise notification.

Merciless Storm

Your horrible trauma is felt by everyone.

When a generator reaches 90% progress, Survivors working on the generator will be faced with continuous Skill Checks. If they miss or stop repairing, the generator is blocked for 16 seconds.

Merciless Storm can only trigger once per generator per trial.

Yoichi Asakawa Perks

Parental Guidance

You have inherited the ability to hear the dead – and now, the dead warn you of danger.

After stunning the Killer by any means, your scratch marks, pools of blood, and grunts of pain are hidden for 8 seconds.

Empathic Connection

Your presence psychically projects itself to those in danger.

Whenever another Survivor is injured, they can see your aura within a range of 32 meters.

You heal other Survivors 10% faster.

Boon: Dark Theory