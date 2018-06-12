Dead By Daylight Celebrates Anniversary With New Content, Starting Today

It’s hard to believe that Dead By Daylight has been slashing away for two years now. But what’s even more surprising is how well it’s done in that time frame.

Today, the developers at Behaviour Digital noted that Dead By Daylight has managed to clear four million copies worldwide, and continues to grow passing its second years anniversary. As such, it’s decided to mark the occasion with the launch of new content for the game.

You can catch a glimpse of what to expect in the trailer above, but here’s the lowdown.

A brand new chapter is being introduced to Dead By Daylight under the name Curtain Call. In it, you’ll come up against a new Killer by the name of the Clown, “who has long used his nomadic lifestyle as a cover for his twisted pastimes. He uses his signature concoction, The Afterpiece Tonic, to great effect, intoxicating and capturing a number of his unwilling victims.

There’s also a new survivor by the name of Kate Denson. “As a singer, her life was one of spreading joy and warmth to those around her. She awakes to an eternal nightmare in Campbell’s Chapel, once a haven from the horrors of the asylum, where the only warmth comes from a bonfire and where there is no joy to be found.”

Fans can pick up the content for just $6.99 right now on consoles and PC alike.

In addition, a new economy and store are also being introduced, as described below:

“The Dead by Daylight economy has been completely overhauled, now giving players the ability to earn new content in addition to buying it. Iridescent Shards are earned with playtime via a new player leveling system. An additional currency called Auric Cells is now available for purchase in packs ranging from 5 USD to 50 USD. Both currencies can be used to unlock characters and skins.

The approach to the store was designed from the ground up to be respectful to players, based on four pillars:

⦁ One Community: Maps will always be free, so the playerbase will never be segmented

⦁ Original Dead by Daylight characters can be earned: the community can now choose between earning or buying new content.

⦁ All in with cosmetic items: players can now personalize their character, adding to their experience

⦁ Transparency: Microtransactions will help support new content development.”

Finally, you’ll be able to access two new tutorials:

“Two new tutorial levels have been added to the game, one for the Survivor experience, and one for the Killer experience. Both have been designed to provide new players with an introduction to the basic mechanics of the game and to learn many of the skills required to play Dead by Daylight effectively, but in a safe, low-stress environment.”

“Behaviour Digital is incredibly proud to celebrate the two milestones for Dead by Daylight: the game’s second-year anniversary, as well as the fact that it has surpassed 4 million copies sold across all platforms. This outstanding performance reflects the ability of our teams to continually receive player feedback to refine their experience and offer new high-quality content,” said Stephen Mulrooney, Senior Vice-President, Behaviour Digital.

“2018 is set to be a tremendously exciting year for Behaviour Digital. Creating our own original games has always been our dream and we are honoured to have such a passionate and vibrant community of fans from all around the world. We are incredibly enthusiastic about the future and are more committed than ever to grow and invest in our games for years to come,” he added.

Dead By Daylight is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.