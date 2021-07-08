Dead by Daylight Stats Reveal Most Popular Killers, Survivors, and Perks

✖

Dead by Daylight’s got plenty of Killers and Survivors by now both licensed and original, but naturally, some of those characters are always going to be more popular than others. The same goes for the game’s perks, too, of which there are many more compared to the characters, but with those, it’s much easier to identify which ones are popular and which aren’t. To help settle any questions of popularity, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive shared some stats that showed the most-used Killers, Survivors, and the most popular perks for each of the two opposing sides.

The stats in question were shared in a press release as part of Dead by Daylight’s five-year anniversary celebrations which are still going on now. Players who frequent the game likely already have an idea of which picks will rank among the top of all the possibilities, but there may be some surprises in the lists, especially if you’ve been in and out of Dead by Daylight over the past couple of years.

(Photo: Behaviour Interactive)

The full lists for the top three picks when it comes to the most popular characters and perks can be seen below. The infographic above shows that info and more related to the five years of Dead by Daylight logged so far.

Top 3 most-played Survivors

Claudette Morel

Meg Thomas

Feng Min

Top 3 most-played Killers

Wraith

Huntress

Doctor

Most popular Killer perks

Barbecue & Chili

Hex: Ruin

Hex: No One Escapes Death

Most Popular Survivor Perks

Self-Care

Borrowed Time

Dead Hand

The most-played Survivors section was a fairly predictable one with Claudette and Meg, two base Survivors, topping the list. Both are known for their self-preservation abilities including speed and healing which of course can be learned by other Survivors, but those qualities are accessible quicker by playing one or the other.

The Killers, however, may throw some players for a loop. Despite how much people talk about licensed characters being added to the game, the most popular Killers were all original characters. All make sense in this list, but the Huntress is a standout pick here given that she’s so different from many other Killers since she’s a ranged character.

As for the perks, those were pretty predictable. Barbecue & Chili, the Bloodpoint-earning perk available to The Cannibal, is a go-to choice for Killers. Self-Care is a Claudette perk, so it makes sense that both this one and the character herself ranked so high.

Dead by Daylight’s anniversary celebration is ongoing, so expect more announcements and in-game incentives for the next week until things conclude.