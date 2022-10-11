Dead by Daylight Update Kicks Off Halloween Events, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight's Halloween festivities are ramping up now that the game's first update for October is out now with a whole new set of patch notes to inspect. These patch notes include a change regarding the game's challenges that should make it easier to complete them in a timely fashion as well as other adjustments for things like flashlights and more.

Perhaps more interested than the patch notes themselves is the fact that this update is the one which will kick off the Halloween event that's forthcoming. It's technically underway now in a broad sense seeing how everything from now until the end of October is under the "Haunted by Daylight" event schedule, but the in-game event itself doesn't kick off until October 13th.

While we wait on that to start, you can check out the patch notes for the Dead by Daylight update below.

Features

Options Menu

Social and Privacy options are now located in the Online tab

Subtitle and Colorblind options are now located in the Accessibilty Tab

The Accessibilty and Online tabs are now available in the Options menu

Trials will now be forced to end after 1 hour or 5 minutes after the End Game Collapse has been triggered

Prestige Catch-Up: Characters who were level 50 and prestige 0, 1, or 2 as of the 6.1.0 release will receive 2 bonus prestige levels, as though they had been prestiged. (updated on Live Build 7th October)

Flashlight Adjustments

The Flashlight click speed is now slower. The sound effect has been adjusted so it matches the new speed.

To reduce strobing and the associated dangers regarding flash-induced seizures, Flashlights now have a slight delay imposed between switching them on and off.

Archives

Removed "press and hold" interaction on challenge nodes

Completed Challenges now remain in the Archives widget until either claimed or replaced.

A new Challenge Complete visual has been added to the archives widget's minimized state to better convey when the challenge you are working on has been completed

New Challenge Slots in the Archives: Players now can select a Survivor and a Killer challenge at the same time.

Any challenges shared by both roles can also be assigned to the slot of your choice, or both slots, if desired.

Selecting a slot with an equipped challenge will navigate you to the respective tome and level of the equipped challenge.

Content

"Haunted by Daylight" Halloween event (starts October 13th 11AM ET)

The Archives

Tome 13 – Malevolence tome (opens October 12th 11AM ET)

"Haunted by Daylight" Halloween event tome (opens October 13th 11AM ET)

The Hag now has new music

Optimization