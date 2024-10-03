Dead by Daylight Update Reverts Some Mori Kill Changes After Feedback

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has been working on the game's Mori kill system for a while now, the one where Killer players are able to execute Survivors with a stylish flair under certain circumstances. In the most recent series of changes, Behaviour made it so that Killer players could kill off the final Survivor in a match after putting them in the dying state to give a round a much more cinematic conclusion, but in doing so, the offerings that'd let Killers Mori kill Survivors mid-match were reworked to basically be giant Bloodpoint bonuses instead.

While some Dead by Daylight players were in favor of this new Mori kill setup, many more weren't happy with it at all. It would promote unhealthy behaviors from players seeking those massive Bloodpoint incentives, some said, while others wanted to continue seeking the thrill of pulling off a Mori kill in the middle of a match instead of it always being at the end of the game when the other Survivor players had tuned out.

After assessing that feedback, Behaviour decided to revert the changes for two offerings: the Ivory Memento Mori and Ebony Memento Mori Offerings. Instead of just granting big Bloodpoint bonuses when brought into a match, these two Mori-focused offerings will instead allow people to kill Survivors who have been hooked twice.

"We've received a lot of feedback about the changes made to the Ivory & Ebony Memento Mori Offerings during the PTB," the latest Dead by Daylight patch notes explained. "This came down to the loss of mid-match kills & group photo opportunities, as well as concerns that the Bloodpoint reward would encourage unfun behaviour. With that in mind, we have reverted the changes to the Mori Offerings."

Those two Mori offerings are the ones that allow for kills in the middle of a match regardless of how many Survivors are left, but another offering, the Cypress Memento Mori, is being retired completely. Its purpose was to grant Killers the ability to kill the last Survivor in a match once they were put in the dying state, and since the Mori system is being reworked so that you can do that for free, there's no reason for this offering to exist anymore. As such, it's being taken out of the game, and for those who have any Cypress Memento Moris they're holding onto, you'll get 1 million Bloodpoints just for logging into the game during a window in October.

"As a result, the Cypress Memento Mori Offering is now obsolete and will be retired," the devs continued. "We will offer 1 Million Bloodpoints for any unused Offerings, which you can claim simply by logging in between October 8th and October 17th."