Dead by Daylight Players Divided on New Mori Kill System

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive keeps trying to get the Memento Mori system right, and in the game's next update, the studio's taking another swing at it. Instead of the current system where Dead by Daylight Killer players use Offerings to govern how many Survivors they can Mori kill under certain conditions, Behaviour is making it so that the Mori kills instead are only usable against the very last Survivor in a match. And like most big changes, Dead by Daylight players aren't sold on it just yet and have some concerns about whether or not the new version hit the mark this time.

The updated Mori kill system was outlined in the breakdown of the next Dead by Daylight update that's coming soon. Offerings will be largely obsolete once this update drops since you won't need them to perform a Mori kill anymore, but if you do choose to bring one and pull off the Mori, you'll get a "large Bloodpoint bonus." Otherwise, all you need to do is make sure you get the last Survivor in the dying state, and the Mori kill is yours to perform.

Dead by Daylight's current Mori system was found to "have too large of an effect on the match," according to Behaviour, with Killers too drastically changing the way that they play if they bring a Mori Offering to ensure that they get to actually see the kill and not waste their item. The idea behind this new system is to give Dead by Daylight Killers a free Mori at the end of the match (assuming they can down the last Survivor), so play as normal until you get to that point, then go all out to make sure you get the Mori. As a bonus, Behaviour said having the Mori only usable on the last Survivor will give the end of the match a bit of "visual flare."

Those are the ideas behind the change anyway, but again, players aren't convinced just yet. For one, Dead by Daylight's Killer players are worried that the updated Mori system still might promote "slugging," or the act of bopping Survivors to leave them in the dying state on the ground instead of the natural flow of a match which is to then put them on a hook. The concern is that we'll see Killers slugging either the second-to-last person so that they can then find the final Survivor or that Killers may tunnel one person and continually slug and camp them so that other Survivors give up and escape, thus granting the Killer a chance to do the Mori on the tunneled Survivor.

Or even worse, there's concern that the change will make Killers more toxic through acts like carrying the final Survivor to the hatch only to Mori them anyway while prolonging the match overall. And then there's the fact that Bloodpoints are given out everywhere anyway, so why would Killer players even bring a Mori Offering if they've got a guaranteed one at the end of the match.

The good news is that the new system will implement one of the best features proposed for the Mori system in the past. When Mori kills are being performed, players will see objects like crates and other distractions removed from view so that nothing is getting in the way of everyone seeing the Mori kill and all its splendor. That part, at least, is something everyone can agree is worthwhile.

Dead by Daylight's updated Mori kill system will be implemented once the September update releases, so look for the full patch notes soon to see a more comprehensive rundown of what Mori kills will look like.