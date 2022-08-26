Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer

The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.

At Summer Game Fest in June, a very similar trailer to Dead Island 2's reveal was shown, fooling many people into thinking the game was finally about to make its grand return. It was actually one big troll and turned out to be a trailer for Goat Simulator 3. The team at Dambuster Studios apparently got a kick out of this parody, noting in an interview with Dot Esports that they weren't given any notice of it. The team stopped working and passed the trailer around the studio, with developer Dan Evans noting that it was a positive thing and "re-energized" the staff working on the game.

As of right now, it's full steam ahead on Dead Island 2. The trailer definitely showcases an evolved version of the game that was announced back in 2014, with gameplay highlighting the gorgeous graphics and gory gameplay. Whether it will be worth the wait remains to be seen, but it seems like a lot of blood, sweat, and tears are being poured into this long-awaited game.

Dead Island 2 releases on February 3rd, 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.