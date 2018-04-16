Dead Space 2, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Now Available With Games With Gold On Xbox One

A little while back, Microsoft announced the free games that would be available on Xbox One for April as part of the Games With Gold program, and there were some real doozies included.

Earlier this month, fans could download Cars 2: The Video Game and the innovative puzzle game The Witness, along with the innovative shooter Superhot. But now that we’ve reached the middle of the month, it’s time for things to get serious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second half of the Games With Gold offerings are now up for download, and you can get your hands on both Dead Space 2 and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate free of charge if you’re an Xbox Live Gold subscriber. Dead Space 2 will be available through the end of the month, and you’ve got until May 15 to snag Syndicate.

Here are quick game descriptions, in case you missed these games beforehand:

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (you can download it here)

As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress. From freeing exploited children used as slave labour in factories, to stealing precious assets from enemy boats, you will stop at nothing to bring justice back to London’s streets.

Command London’s underworld To reclaim London for the people, you will need an army. As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars’ hold.

A new dynamic fighting system In Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, action is fast-paced and brutal. As a master of combat, combine powerful multi-kills and countermoves to strike your enemies down.

A whole new arsenal Choose your own way to fight enemies. Take advantage of the Rope Launcher technology to be as stealthy as ever and strike with your Hidden Blade. Or choose the kukri knife and the brass knuckles to get the drop on your enemies.

A new age of transportation In London, the systemic vehicles offer an ever-changing environment. Drive carriages to chase your target, use your parkour skills to engage in epic fights atop high-speed trains, or make your own way amongst the boats of the River Thames.

A vast open world Travel the city at the height of the Industrial Revolution and meet iconic historical figures. From Westminster to Whitechapel, you will come across Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria… and many more. This game can be played on Xbox One.

Dead Space 2 (you can download it here)

Engineer Isaac Clarke returns for another blood-curdling adventure in the sequel to the critically acclaimed Dead Space. After waking from a coma on a massive space city known as “The Sprawl”, the lone survivor of a horrific alien infection finds himself confronting a catastrophic new nightmare. Battling dementia, hunted by the government, and haunted by visions of his dead girlfriend, Isaac will do whatever it takes to save himself and dominate the gruesome onslaught. With an arsenal of tools to dismember Necromorphs and new determination, an engineer will bring the terror to space. The nightmare returns in 2011. This game can be enjoyed on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One, via backward compatibility.

(Side note: you can also get the Severed DLC pack free with the game, though it is a separate download.)

Get these great games while you can!