Every Major Superman Game, Ranked

Superman is one of the oldest and most popular superheroes ever created, so he’s found his way into a ton of video games. While he’s a big part of the Injustice and LEGO franchises, Supes has only 15 major games to his name. Not only are there considerably fewer when compared to a character like Batman, but almost all of them completely suck. It’s clearly difficult to create a game that offers a proper challenge when the protagonist is essentially an unkillable god. Still, we took a look at them and ranked every major Superman game based on its contemporary critics’ scores upon release, its overall popularity, and how much fun it is to play.

15) Superman: The New Adventures (1999)

Image courtesy of Titus Interactive

If you know anything about Superman games, you likely expected to find Superman: The New Adventures, more commonly known as Superman 64, in last place on this list. The game is based on Superman: The Animated Series, and is one of the most despised video games ever made. It has horrific controls, a terribly repetitive, timed series of levels, and there’s nothing even remotely fun about playing this digitized torture device. It’s one of the hardest games to actually play due to its many technical flaws, shoddy graphics, and more, as there’s nothing even remotely redeeming about this so-called “game.”

14) Superman: The Man of Steel (2002)

Image courtesy of Infogrames

Superman: The Man of Steel is an Xbox exclusive released in 2002. It is based on the Superman: Y2K comics, though it’s a loose adaptation that explores Superman’s lore within the original story’s general framework. It features numerous timed levels that require Superman to reach a designated area and handle a threat before it gets out of hand. The enemies include minions of several bosses, including Bizarro, Metallo, and others. Superman: The Man of Steel features shoddy controls, incredibly repetitive missions, and a frustrating timed element. IGN called the game “pure kryptonite,” which sums it up quite nicely.

13) Superman (1997)

Image courtesy of Titus Software

The only game released on the Game Boy, Superman, is based on Superman: The Animated Series. The plot revolves around Lex Luthor threatening Metropolis in his effort to take down the Man of Steel, once and for all. Superman has ten levels set on the land, in the sea, and across the skies as Lex’s goons attempt to stop Supes at every turn. Gameplay involves collecting keys across platforming levels, flying levels, and more. Bombs and other hazards can injure Superman (for some reason), so players have to avoid these or punch bullets out of the sky.

12) Superman (1987)

Image courtesy of Titus Software

Superman landed on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987, which features an original story based on the Man of Steel’s comic book mythos. Like many Superman games, the plot involves Lex Luthor endangering Metropolis. He’s joined by a group of criminals exiled from Krypton, so Lex has some power backing him up. Gameplay involves selecting locations on an overhead map; choosing a spot triggers an animation and switches to side-scrolling action. Supes’ power levels are handled by a stamina meter and item powers, which are inconsistent with the comics (due to programming limitations). Superman isn’t a terrible game, nor is it found on lists of the best NES games ever made.

11) Superman: Countdown to Apokolips (2003)

Image courtesy of Infogrames

The Game Boy Advance saw a couple of major Superman games, with 2003’s Superman: Countdown to Apokolips being the first. The game is based on the art style of Superman: The Animated Series and serves as a prequel to Superman: Shadow of Apokolips, released a year earlier on home consoles. In it, Darkseid’s minions arrive at Earth to take down Superman while several of his rogues escape from prison, causing problems throughout Metropolis. The game uses an isometric perspective, and Superman has many of his traditional abilities. While the graphics were exceptional for the time, the gameplay is repetitive and boring, and Superman: Countdown to Apokolips is poorly designed, lacking a compelling reason to play it more than once.

10) The Death and Return of Superman (1994)

Image courtesy of Sunsoft

The Death and Return of Superman is a side-scrolling beat-’em-up based on the titular storyline published in the 1990s. Several characters from the comics are featured, including Superman, Cyborg Superman, Steel, Superboy, the Eradicator, and, of course, Doomsday. Each Superman character is playable at certain points throughout the game, and the game was released for the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. Both versions fared poorly with critics and players, though the SNES version was better received due to superior graphics. The Death and Return of Superman isn’t a terrible game, as it’s a generally fun beat-’em-up, but at its core, it’s not the best Superman game.

9) Superman Returns (2006)

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Superman Returns wasn’t the most beloved Superman movie, but it nonetheless spawned several video game adaptations released on numerous systems. While the home console versions were all very similar, the Nintendo DS title, Superman Returns: Fortress of Solitude, is more of a puzzle game than a proper adaptation, so only the console versions are considered here. The game is loosely based on the film, though the characters share some digitized likenesses to the film’s actors. It also includes several classic Superman villains not featured in the movie, and it was poorly received. It features a final boss that is … a tornado, for some reason. The graphics in Superman Returns are good, but overall, the game is typical of movie tie-ins, as it’s a stinker.

8) Superman (2011)

Image courtesy of Chillingo

Superman is a mobile action game for iOS with 18 levels. The game’s plot involves Superman saving Metropolis using his various powers and abilities. The levels involve flying into space to take out asteroids and other cosmic threats, while more terrestrial affairs are handled with super-breath, heat vision, super-speed, and super-strength. It features a score system with achievements, an original story, and relatively flat and simple graphics that work well within the game’s environment. The gameplay is dynamic and interesting, so it’s not terrible, but it’s one of those apps that’s fun for a bit, and then it’s easily forgotten.

7) Superman: The Game (1985)

Image courtesy of First Star Software

Superman: The Game was released on various home PCs in 1985, though the original Commodore 64 version is often called the best. It’s a one to two-player game in which Superman takes on Darkseid in his bid to save Metropolis. Conversely, the player can control Darkseid and lure Metropolis’ citizens into his underground lair, so it’s an interesting take on the Man of Steel and his greatest cosmic enemy. Superman: The Game features excellent graphics for the era and somewhat lackluster gameplay. When it was released, it offered a little something different from what was available, but not enough to keep fans entertained for long.

6) Man of Steel (2013)

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. International Enterprises

Man of Steel is a mobile game released on Android and iOS as a promotional tie-in to the live-action feature film of the same name. It’s a third-person action game where the player takes on enemies one at a time. The game employs the same mechanic as Infinity Blade, where the player swipes the screen to attack while pressing buttons to dodge. After beating one baddie, you move on to the next one. Wash, rinse, repeat. To call the game repetitive would be an understatement. Still, for what it is, Man of Steel has excellent graphics and ties into the film’s overall story well enough.

5) Superman: The Man of Steel (1989)

Image courtesy of First Star Software

Superman: The Man of Steel is the second game released for the Commodore 64 and improves on its predecessor by offering different gameplay styles. These include 3D flying mode, side-scrolling, and overhead vertical-scrolling levels. When it was released, critics praised its close association with the comics and art style, but it took hits for its gameplay mechanics. The version released on Amiga computers received the highest praise for its sound and graphics, though all versions typically suffer from the same complaints. It was an interesting game upon release, but Superman: The Man of Steel isn’t calling retro enthusiasts to dust off their old systems to give it another go.

4) Superman: Shadow of Apokolips (2002)

Image courtesy of Infogrames

The PlayStation 2 and GameCube saw the release of Superman: Shadow of Apokolips, which focuses on Lex Luthor teaming up with Darkseid to take on Superman. He employs Intergang robots that have been significantly beefed up, equipped with weapons capable of damaging and even killing the Man of Steel. It includes other popular Superman villains, and its art style is reminiscent of Superman: The Animated Series. When it was released, the game received a lukewarm reception due to poorly programmed mechanics. Praise for its art style didn’t overcome shoddy collision detection, resulting in plenty of glitches, like flying into and getting stuck in walls.

3) Superman (1979)

Image courtesy of Atari, Inc.

The first game to feature the Man of Steel was Superman, released on the Atari 2600 in 1979. While not a movie tie-in game, it was developed following the success of Superman, which was released the year prior. It was well received by critics upon release and featured great graphics (for the time), thanks to using 4 kb of space rather than the typical 2 kb found in most Atari 2600 cartridges. The plot involves thwarting Lex Luthor’s plans after he damages a key bridge in Metropolis. Superman must race to fix the bridge, round up Lex and his goons, and return to the Daily Planet.

2) Superman (1992)

Image courtesy of Virgin Games

Superman is a 1992 Sega Genesis exclusive that features side-scrolling arcade-style gameplay. Superman must make his way through several levels to try and stop Brainiac, who throws countless minions at the Man of Steel. The graphics and sound were well designed, but the levels and storyline are mostly meh. Each one begins with a breaking news story revealed in the Daily Planet, which is a fun introduction, but that’s where the fun ends. As a mindless sidescroller, it’s not horrible, but an older arcade game offered significantly better gameplay.

1) Superman (1989)

Image courtesy of Taito & Arcade Perfect/Wikimedia Commons

As of writing, the best Superman game is one of its oldest, Taito’s Superman, released in arcades in 1989. It’s a classic side-scrolling beat-’em-up that features some background music from the live-action Superman movies. The player takes control of the Man of Steel across five levels as he must stop the villainous Emperor Zaas, created solely for the game. It allows two players to play as Superman simultaneously, though with different-colored costumes. Superman is the best major game featuring the Last Son of Krypton, and while it’s worth a quarter or two, it’s not a great game, as there were many better options in 1989 for players to feed quarters into. Still, it’s the best Superman game thus far, which is something that really needs to change sooner rather than later.

