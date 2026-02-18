New Monster Hunter Wilds Update Released for February 18, Here’s What Changed

Capcom has today released a sizable new update for Monster Hunter Wilds across all platforms. With MH Wilds approaching its one-year anniversary, Capcom hasn’t slowed down when it comes to bringing new content and fixes to the popular action title. Now, this has culminated in another patch coming about that should prompt players to return to the game if they’ve been away.

Downloadable now, update 1.041.00.00 for Monster Hunter Wilds is an important one. In terms of new content, Capcom has added new side missions and event quests for players to take part in. New features have also been added to bases and have been joined by additional pendants and equipment for players to earn.

Other than this, Capcom has also made a large number of fixes to Monster Hunter Wilds with this patch. Whether it be balance tweaks for certain weapons or monsters, or bugs that have been squashed, there have been dozens of important changes made to the game as of today.

To get a look at everything that has been tweaked with Monster Hunter Wilds via this new update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Major Additions and Changes

Monsters

Arch-tempered Arkveld has been added as a permanent Event Quest.

New 10★ difficulty quests have been added as permanent event quests for the following monsters: Arch-tempered Rey Dau, Arch-tempered Uth Duna, Arch-tempered Nu Udra, and Arch-tempered Jin Dahaad.

Player

New equipment and pendants have been added.

Story Progression

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Special Collaboration side mission “A Royal Request” has been added. This side mission will become available after reaching HR 9+.

New side mission “Love for a Hero” has been added. This side mission will become available after completing the extra mission “Ghosts Pay No Heed to Tomorrow” and then talking to Nadia and Mina.

Bases and Facilities

Added a new feature to the Melding Pot that allows you to meld Gogma materials.

Added a new feature that allows you to earn random ingredients at the Ingredient Center after reaching HR 9.

New Appraisal Items called “Timeworn Charms” have been added to quest rewards. (No changes have been made to the attributes of Talismans earned. Chances of receiving Talismans with high rarity are increased when using Timeworn Charms.)

Increased the maximum number of Pop-Up Camps for the Windward Plains, the Scarlet Forest, and the Oilwell Basin. (This will be unlocked by talking to the Pop-up Camp Meowster or the Support Desk after completing the assignment “Germination”.)

Added an option to the Barrel Bowling results screen that allows you to retry immediately. An option has also been added that allows you to use 10 Barrel Bowling Vouchers and receive all rewards at once.

Adjusted the parameters of the Blossom Barrel Bombs used in Barrel Bowling to behave differently from the Large Barrel Bombs used out in the field. In accordance with this adjustment, new placement patterns have also been added.

Reduced the waiting time between throws in Barrel Bowling, so that players can throw the second barrel while the results of the first throw are still being displayed.

System

Reduced CPU/GPU processing and made adjustments to lower the load on the game.

Added internal Levels of Detail (LOD) for 3D models, adjusting them to display optimal quality based on the situation to reduce GPU load.

Optimized monster and endemic life spawn-time processing to reduce CPU load.

Added effect caching to decrease CPU load when generating duplicate effects.

Optimized rendering processes to reduce CPU/GPU load.

Performed other minor adjustments to lower the overall load.

The following 9★ event quests have been made permanently available: The White Wonder Ultimate Berserker The Monkey King Sovereign Brute There Goes the Neighborhood

Added a new special environment quest. (This quest will become available after completing the existing three special environment quests as well as the 10★ Arch-tempered Arkveld event quest.)

When quick-accessing “Quest Last Played” on the top screen at the Quest Counter, the default departure point will now be set to the last departure point used. (If the last departure point used is not available, the player will start from the base camp as usual.)

Adjusted the display for event quests to make it clearer that the player is offline on the screens for accepting or joining a quest.

Added a Refresh button to the search results list for SOS Flare Quests.

Added Thai as a text language. Text language can be changed in the title menu options.

Added Latin American Spanish as a voice language. Voice language can be changed in the title menu options.

Added a “Favorited Items Safeguard” feature to the Start Menu options. This will lock the confirm button for specific facilities so that the player cannot use items that are registered as favorites. (Note: This setting can be changed back to “Require Confirmation” on the same options screen.)

Added a shortcut button for checking the details before registering an equipment loadout for shared loadouts on the Invitation List screen.

Added a shortcut button for going back and forth between the “Upgrade from Box” screen and “Transcending” screen at the Smithy.

Adjusted the UI for when the player approaches a Hunting Assistant (Werner or Gemma) in the field, making it easier to distinguish between the positions of Werner or Gemma and their hunting tools.

All nine permanent event quests that were only playable online have been made available for offline play as well. (Please refer to the Event Quest schedule for more details.) Heart of Judecca (Arch-tempered Jin Dahaad) Specter of Their Sins (Gogmazios), etc.

All 29 event quests that yield equipment materials and that were only available for a limited time have been made permanent and playable offline. (Please refer to the event quest schedule for more details.)

Miscellaneous

Made adjustments that should prevent the Handler from pushing the hunter while out in the field during hunts or exploration. An option to hide them completely during a hunt was also added.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Bases and Facilities

Fixed an issue preventing some pins from being displayed and the score from being tallied correctly if the player throws a barrel right before starting Barrel Bowling.

Monsters

Fixed an issue where the outcome of a turf war between Lagiacrus and Rathalos would differ between players.

Fixed an issue where a weak point appeared at the incorrect timing during a Rompopolo’s toxic gas attack.

Fixed an issue where Compact Anti-Wyvern Guns that fall to the ground sometimes wouldn’t appear under specific conditions during the Gogmazios quest.

Fixed an issue in Jin Dahaad, Tempered Jin Dahaad, and Arch-tempered Jin Dahaad quests where, under certain conditions, only the monster would move to the final area, preventing quest progression.

Player

General Fixed an issue preventing the correct system messages from being displayed when a skill effect ends due to the player switching weapons. Fixed an issue where Fabius could get hit by the player’s slinger during Gogmazios’s special attack.

Sword & Shield Fixed an issue causing some items to disappear temporarily from the Radial Menu when using items like traps and such while the sword & shield are unsheathed.

Dual Blades Fixed an issue where landing a Focus Strike with the Dual Blades on Gogmazios while airborne caused the player to move erratically.

Bowguns Fixed an issue causing unintended elemental effects to be displayed on Artian weapons.

Skills Fixed an issue that caused an elemental resistance increase icon to appear when the “Protective Veil I” skill was active, despite the skill not having that effect.

Support Hunters Fixed an issue where Support Hunters may fire Compact Anti-Wyvern Guns away from Gogmazios while riding Seikret. Fixed an issue where Support Hunters may stop to carve Gogmazios’s severed tail during the quest. Fixed an issue where Fabius would stop guarding if the quest leader changed during Gogmazios’s special attack. Fixed an issue where the direction of Fabius’s guard would deviate from the intended direction during Gogmazios’s special attack. Fixed an issue where Support Hunters would not take cover during Jin Dahaad’s large area-of-effect attack. Fixed an issue where Support Hunters would attack Omega Planetes instead of the Nerscylla while it was charging the Delta Attack. Fixed an issue where Support Hunters inside a shield could still take damage during Omega Planetes’s Delta Attack. Fixed an issue that caused Support Hunters to be unable to get in or out of the underwater combat area during the Lagiacrus hunt.



