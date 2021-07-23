Dead Space Co-Creator Comments on New Remake

✖

Electronic Arts’ announcement of the Dead Space remake coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC immediately was exactly what many people had been hoping for when imagining what would come from the EA Play Live event. It’s not a new Dead Space game akin to a Dead Space 4 or something similar, but it’s at least a new take on what’s regarded as one of the best survivor horror games of all time.

The announcement was immediately met with a positive reception from Dead Space fans, but what about Glen Schofield, the co-creator of the original Dead Space experience? Schofield no longer works at Electronic Arts and hasn’t for a while now, but on top of that, he’s also the founder and CEO of the new Striking Distance Studios that just so happens to be working on a game called “The Callisto Protocol” which people have referred to as a spiritual successor to Dead Space.

“Directing the original Dead Space was one of the highlights of my career. Excited to see what the EA @MotiveStudio team does with it!” — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 22, 2021

According to comments shared on Twitter, Schofield’s “excited” for the Dead Space remake. He looked back on his time directing the original game as one of the highlights of his career and indicated that he’s looking forward to seeing what EA Motive is able to put together for the Dead Space remake.

EA Motive and the official Dead Space Twitter account responded in kind by praising Schofield’s work. The EA Motive account said the team is similarly looking forward to The Callisto Protocol.

You paved the way for us, Glen. Looking forward to the Callisto Protocol as well. 🙌 — Motive (@MotiveStudio) July 22, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 — Dead Space (@deadspace) July 22, 2021

Just how closely the remake will stick to the original remains to be seen, but EA has already confirmed that there will be a couple of changes made. We know that there won’t be any cutscenes which should provide players with a more immersive experience, and we know that the game will have an “improved story” among other adjustments. “An improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more” were just some of the changes EA teased in a press release.

The Dead Space remake does not yet have a release date with no information about that shared during the EA Play Live event, but The Callisto Protocol is supposed to release next year. Perhaps Dead Space fans will luck out and get two similar experiences in the same year.

