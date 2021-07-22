Dead Space Fans Are Beyond Thrilled That the Franchise Is Finally Returning

Likely the biggest announcement that Electronic Arts made during its EA Play Live showcase today confirmed the long-awaited return of Dead Space. EA's survival-horror franchise hasn't received a new installment since 2013, and after years of pleading from fans, the publisher finally revealed that it would be making its return to the series by remaking the original Dead Space. And although we had a good idea prior to EA Play Live that this announcement might be coming, that hasn't stopped longtime fans from being thrilled beyond belief.

Following the reveal of Motive Studios' new Dead Space remake this afternoon, social media became flooded with responses from fans that were ecstatic to see this dormant series making a comeback. Everyone from casual fans to notable faces within the video game industry chimed in on the news, many of which said that they would be picking up the game on day one. At its peak, Dead Space even briefly became the number one trending topic on Twitter over the course of this afternoon.

While there is so much excitement surrounding Dead Space, though, there's still not a lot that we know about the forthcoming remake. Outside of a confirmation for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC hardware, EA and Motive Studios have yet to say when the game might be releasing. Still, for the moment, many fans are just happy to see that the series is coming back in any capacity. After all, this seems like an announcement that might have never come to fruition.

If you'd like to see some of the best responses to the reveal of EA's new Dead Space game, be sure to keep reading on down below. Conversely, let me know what you think about the return of this beloved franchise either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.