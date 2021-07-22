Dead Space Fans Are Beyond Thrilled That the Franchise Is Finally Returning
Likely the biggest announcement that Electronic Arts made during its EA Play Live showcase today confirmed the long-awaited return of Dead Space. EA's survival-horror franchise hasn't received a new installment since 2013, and after years of pleading from fans, the publisher finally revealed that it would be making its return to the series by remaking the original Dead Space. And although we had a good idea prior to EA Play Live that this announcement might be coming, that hasn't stopped longtime fans from being thrilled beyond belief.
Following the reveal of Motive Studios' new Dead Space remake this afternoon, social media became flooded with responses from fans that were ecstatic to see this dormant series making a comeback. Everyone from casual fans to notable faces within the video game industry chimed in on the news, many of which said that they would be picking up the game on day one. At its peak, Dead Space even briefly became the number one trending topic on Twitter over the course of this afternoon.
While there is so much excitement surrounding Dead Space, though, there's still not a lot that we know about the forthcoming remake. Outside of a confirmation for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC hardware, EA and Motive Studios have yet to say when the game might be releasing. Still, for the moment, many fans are just happy to see that the series is coming back in any capacity. After all, this seems like an announcement that might have never come to fruition.
If you'd like to see some of the best responses to the reveal of EA's new Dead Space game, be sure to keep reading on down below. Conversely, let me know what you think about the return of this beloved franchise either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Dead Space Remake Announcement
//INCOMING RIGLINK MESSAGE
>>DISTRESS SIGNAL DETECTED
>> UPLOADING…
Dismember your worst nightmare - limb by limb. Revisit the first #DeadSpace, rebuilt from the ground up by @MotiveStudio. pic.twitter.com/gTm2rb4AaO— Dead Space (@deadspace) July 22, 2021
prevnext
Original Dead Space Director Chimes In
“Directing the original Dead Space was one of the highlights of my career. Excited to see what the EA @MotiveStudio team does with it!”— Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 22, 2021
prevnext
Even God of War's Cory Barlog Is Hyped
dude.
Dead Space remake.
dude.
❤️— cory balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) July 22, 2021
prevnext
We Eatin'
Dead Space remake by the fine folks at @MotiveStudio and an all new sci-fi horror in @CallistoTheGame by original Dead Space creators?
BRUH pic.twitter.com/E9DgEc7zqe— Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) July 22, 2021
prevnext
Big Pog Moment
Dead Space remake is a fucking POG champ— Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) July 22, 2021
prevnext
Remakes are All the Rage Nowadays
Genuinely find it very funny that two of the only games that are truly "next gen exclusive" are Demon's Souls and Dead Space, two games that came out more than a decade ago— Jacob Geller (@yacobg42) July 22, 2021
prevnext
Cut Off Their Limbs!!
Dead Space - Remake pic.twitter.com/f2MbCeitCO— Horror Game Aesthetics (@horrorvisuals) July 22, 2021
prevnext
It's a Good Time to be a Horror Fan
RESIDENT EVIL THRIVING
DEAD SPACE REMAKE
FATAL FRAME 5 REMASTER
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH— Ⓙ︎Ⓔ︎Ⓢ︎Ⓢ︎Ⓔ︎ 💋 (@JbootyfuI) July 22, 2021
prevnext
Call the Ambulance...
After YEARS of being told #DeadSpace was dead and never coming back, we finally have a reason to CELEBRATE! pic.twitter.com/yARTDkoWau— GPN (@GPN_gg) July 22, 2021
prevnext
You Can Still Play the OG While Waiting for the Remake
Yes, the original game still holds up.
But it can be better. #DeadSpace pic.twitter.com/9fDgzoH6FD— GiveMeButter (@GiveMeButter) July 22, 2021
prev