Dead Space Remake Developer Reveals How to Unlock New Secret Ending

The upcoming Dead Space remake will feature a new ending to the game. Dead Space is one of the most beloved horror games of all-time. It took the foundation of other beloved horror games like Resident Evil and expanded upon them to do new things and make it stand on its own. Although far from the first game to be set in space with spooky stuff, Dead Space was one of the scariest sci-fi horror games to date and was akin to that of Alien in terms of using space as a terrifying setting for a scary story. The upcoming remake aims to take all of the things that made the first game so good while also using modern technology to enhance everything, add new content that was scrapped from the original version, and much more.

Ultimately, it's a true remake that plans to create an authentic experience that expands on the first game for fans and create a big, premium modern horror game for newcomers. One of the big changes that EA Motive hasn't been promoting too hard is that there will apparently be a new secret ending for the game. The official Dead Space Twitter account revealed that the game will have a New Game+ mode which has new content and perks. It will include a new advanced suit, a "phantom variant" of the necromorphs, and of course, a secret ending. Presumably, this secret ending replaces the original ending in New Game+ or adds something like a post-credits scene. It's unclear exactly what this secret ending is. It could be something goofy or non-canonical, or it could tease something like a sequel (whether it be a new sequel or a remake of Dead Space 2, who knows).

Yes! #DeadSpace will have New Game+ at launch that includes:



- Level 6 Advanced Suit

- New Phantom Variant Necromorphs

- Secret Ending https://t.co/K4EuSPetX2 — Dead Space (@deadspace) January 25, 2023

Either way, it's great to see EA Motive giving people even more reason to keep playing the game. Once you've beaten the main story, you'll be encouraged to replay it via New Game+ and try out the new inclusions while working for a new ending. Only time will tell if this remake is any good, but if the attention to detail and care they're putting in is any indicator, the odds seem to be good.

Dead Space will release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on January 27th. Are you going to try and get the secret ending? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.