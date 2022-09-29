Dead Space Remake Features Previously Unseen Characters

The remake of Dead Space will feature characters that were previously unseen in the original game, but mentioned or heard in audio logs and other forms. Dead Space is one of the most renowned survival horror games out there as it blended the gameplay of something like Resident Evil, updated it a bit, and put it in a sci-fi setting. It was incredibly effective and terrifying with the first game in the series featuring unique set pieces, gross monsters, chilling body horror, and a silent protagonist to immerse yourself in. By all accounts, it was a massive success and paved the way for an arguably much better sequel that updated a lot of these ideas and increased the scale.

In a new EA blog post, the team at EA Motive noted that the Dead Space remake will encompass all of the learnings and advancements of the later entries in the series and blend it with new ideas as well. As we already know, the remake will give Isaac a voice once again, include new and refined sections that were cut from the original game, and add all kinds of new enhancements. One of the new things in the game is that characters that were previously only heard in audio logs, but never seen, will get actual screen time in the remake.

"Right, we wanted to make it fit better in the overall story and lore of the Dead Space universe that evolved after the first one," says Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola. "As an example, Isaac has a voice here, just like in Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3. And some characters who were a bit more secondary, who only appeared in audio logs, like Dr. Cross—we gave them some actual screen time. And we wanted to give a bit more background and agency to some of the characters from the cast, like Nicole. So we're creating a whole layer of narrative side-quests that will allow you to see, for example, what happened to Nicole during the outbreak."

As of right now, it really remains to be seen just how different the two games are from each other. Either way, it sounds like the team at Motive is putting in a hell of a lot of effort to give a great experience to newcomers, but also making it feel fresh to veterans of Dead Space. Whether this leads to a remake of the sequel or a new sequel also remains to be seen.

Dead Space remake releases for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on January 27th, 2023. What do you think of the changes to Dead Space? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.