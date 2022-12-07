Hideo Kojima Teases Next Game Ahead of The Game Awards

Hideo Kojima has teased his next game ahead of The Game Awards. Hideo Kojima is one of the most profound video game developers out there and he's very specific about the presentation of his games. He's very particular about the music, look, art style for promotional material, and much more. He's a very hands-on director and he also seems to have a bit of a passion for marketing. For years, Kojima has pulled various stunts revolving around his games. Silent Hills was introduced to the world via a demo for a fake game, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was fairly similar as it had a trailer that was cut to make it look like a horror game with no mention of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, and now, Kojima is posting cryptic teasers for whatever comes next.

After a few months of teasers that have slowly revealed the cast of Hideo Kojima's new game, the Metal Gear Solid creator has posted a new image with three actors. The text on the image reads "HOW COME?" Two of the actresses are the already confirmed Elle Fanning and Shiori Kutsuna, but the third one is a mystery. Many have speculated that this is No Time to Die and Death Stranding actress Lea Seydoux is the third mystery actress, which would make sense given her working relationship with Kojima. It's likely we won't find out who it is until tomorrow night at The Game Awards where Hideo Kojima is expected to debut the first look at his next game. As of right now, no one knows what the game actually is.

Some have speculated that it's the heavily rumored Death Stranding 2, which could make sense given Seydoux's speculated role. However, some also think it could be Overdoese, the reported name for a new Hideo Kojima horror game. It's unclear if Overdose is the game Hideo Kojima is making with Xbox, but if not, then there's a third potential candidate for the new game reveal.

